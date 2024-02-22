Sport / Rugby

Davids, Williams bring variety to Blitzbok effort in Canada

22 February 2024 - 14:28
by Sports staff
Zain Davids during the SA national men's sevens team training session at Stellenbosch Academy of Sport. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Zain Davids has travelled to Canada six times and returned with three gold medals, but that has not reduced the Blitzbok forward’s winning appetite.

While the 26-year-old forward would not mind another gold medal at the HSBC SVNS tournament in Vancouver, it would be more from a team perspective than a personal goal.

“I’ve had a good run here and that is why this tournament ranks among my favourites, but this trip is not about me, it is about us as a squad playing to our potential and achieving our goals,” Davids said.

When he runs out at BC Place this weekend, it will be in his 45th sevens tournament, which underlines the fact that Davids remains an important cog in the Blitzbok machine. His well-timed runs have resulted in 38 tries in this time, but more significant is his 45 tackles made in the first three tournaments of the 2024 season, the most by any player thus far.

Despite his stellar performance on defence, Davids was quick to point out that they still came up short in Perth in the last tournament. “We worked really hard in the training camp back home to rectify those errors made in Perth and we will be better for that, come this weekend.”

The hard-running prop also tipped his hat to his teammates.

“We have a good squad here, a nice mix of seniors and youngsters that complement each other. The seniors provide good guidance to the younger players, and they bring the energy and that boosts the older guys as well.

“It is also good to have Impi [Visser] back with us in the forwards, he is a real workhorse and when he is around, everyone else is inspired to work as hard. Discipline will be key for us, especially against tough pool opponents such as Ireland, New Zealand and Britain.”

Where Davids looks to inflict sheer blunt force trauma to his opponents, expect Shaun Williams to be all tip-toe and elusive, either in the sweeper position or wing. The 25-year-old makes a welcome return to the team after hip surgery, a frustrating but sobering experience for the 13 times-capped Blitzbok, whose last outing with the team was in London last May.

“It was my second operation on the hip, so it was a bit frustrating because you want to be on the field and represent your country,” Williams said. “But I kept a positive mindset during rehab, telling myself to stay focused on getting better, but more importantly, to get into the best shape I can be.”

SA Rugby Communications

