Lukhanyo Am joins Boks as they resume training

Lukhanyo Am has joined the Springboks World Cup squad in France. File photo: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Lukhanyo Am reported for duty in Toulon on Wednesday as the Springboks returned to the training field with an eye on the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.
The Boks top pool B after four matches with 15 points. Ireland (on 14 points) and Scotland (10 points) after three matches, meet in the pool decider at Stade de France on Saturday (9pm).
The South Africans had two days off to recuperate after wrapping up the pool stage of their campaign with a physically demanding 49-18 victory against Tonga in Marseille on Sunday. They got back to business on Wednesday, when they were joined by Am, who replaced wing Makazole Mapimpi whose Rugby World Cup was cut short with a fractured cheekbone.
“Lukhanyo arrived today [Wednesday] and did some light field work with us, so we’ll see how he goes in the next few days,” the Boks’ assistant coach Felix Jones said.
“He’s an experienced player and he’s been part of the group for many years, so we’ll bank on his experience and his ability to do the job for us.”
Jones said though the team will not play a match this week, their training programme was similar to a normal week.
“The boys had two days off after the last Test, so it was just an extra day off, otherwise it’s a normal week.
“We’ll have three days of training, but because we are not playing this weekend, we can perhaps push some things a little harder and pull back in certain areas.”
Springbok utility back Grant Williams was comfortable about the team being in limbo for the next few days.
“We can only focus on ourselves this week, so we’ll wait until the weekend and see who we could play against and then focus on them,” he said.
The Sharks scrumhalf was pleased to welcome his provincial teammate Am to the squad. “He’s a good leader and everyone enjoys him in the Springboks and Sharks environment.”
