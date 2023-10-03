Bok Deon Fourie primed for Rugby World Cup playoffs
Tense wait on sidelines for SA after group phase of the Rugby World Cup
03 October 2023 - 18:58
Fearless Springbok warrior Deon Fourie says his confidence and fitness are improving game by game, and he is ready for any challenges thrown at him during the World Cup knockout phase.
The Boks are facing a tense wait on the sidelines after they wrapped up their group phase of the World Cup with a 49-18 victory over Tonga on Sunday, which put them at the top of Pool B...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.