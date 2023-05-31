Sport / Rugby

Sharks chase perfection before Currie Cup knockouts

31 May 2023 - 17:56 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks hooker Fez Mbatha. Picture: STEVE HAAG SPORTS/GALLO IMAGES
Sharks hooker Fez Mbatha. Picture: STEVE HAAG SPORTS/GALLO IMAGES

The Sharks worked hard to reach the Currie Cup summit, but young hooker Fez Mbatha insists their game is far from perfect.

Mbatha and his teammates lead the domestic competition’s standings with 43 points with just two matches left to play in the round-robin format.

The Sharks are two points ahead of second-placed Cheetahs. Their last two matches — against the Lions at Kings Park on Saturday (7.05pm) and Western Province a week later — will be critical in the battle to finish top of the log.

The Durbanites, coached by Joey Mongalo this season, are on a six-match winning streak and Mbatha believes being able to get a few things right in their game was crucial to this resurgence.

“It has been about getting the momentum and just keeping the guys in that understand the system to make sure  we execute to the best of our abilities on Saturdays,” said Mbatha.

“I feel like we have done quite a bit of that, but there’s still a lot to improve on. Our game is far from perfect. There’s a lot of improvements we need. We are not quite there yet. It’s all about continuous improvements.”

Recent victories helped improve the mood of the players who are desperate to bring silverware to Kings Park for the first time since their Currie Cup success in 2018.

“It’s a nice environment to be in. We are all aligned to one goal,” said Mbatha.

“It’s lekker but there’s a lot of hard work being put in behind the scenes at the moment and for us it’s just to keep improving at small things that we can get better at.”

The clash promises to be an exciting one as the fifth-placed Lions are fighting to get into the top four which guarantees a spot in the semifinals.

The Sharks are eager to remain at the summit to host the  semifinal and final, should they reach it, in Durban.

The Lions head to the east coast on the back of their 32-12 victory over Province.

Rassie red alert over World Cup opener against Scotland

Boks kick off their title defence against fifth-ranked team and need a victory for ‘breathing space’
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Munster restored Irish pride, but Stormers won their own victory

Flyhalf Crowley overshadowed Libbok, but the Cape is in love with the Stormers again
Opinion
2 days ago

Field of nightmares for Stormers

Cape side slip up in defence of the URC title against magnificent Munster
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Frankie Dettori hoping for one last hurrah in his ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Pirates working hard to challenge ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Wild shocks Medvedev in Paris as Djokovic is ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Maguire has decision to make about Man United ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Bok Cheslin Kolbe likely to head east after ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Sharks plan to subdue Lions in Currie Cup showdown

Sport / Rugby

Bok Cheslin Kolbe likely to head east after Toulon exit

Sport / Rugby

Alaalatoa injury adds to Wallabies’ worries ahead of SA opener

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.