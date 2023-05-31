Sharks chase perfection before Currie Cup knockouts

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
It is a pity he has left when SA most needs him
The health department says it is ‘looking everywhere’ for the source of the SA cholera outbreak
Business Day TV talks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Waldek Wasowicz, PKF SA CEO and managing partner of PKF Octagon
Illegal lenders abuse customers’ data and use aggressive recovery tactics including threats and blackmail
Hooker Fez Mbatha says they must improve to get to the top
Monaco auction on June 8 will have 40 Ferraris on offer
The Sharks worked hard to reach the Currie Cup summit, but young hooker Fez Mbatha insists their game is far from perfect.
Mbatha and his teammates lead the domestic competition’s standings with 43 points with just two matches left to play in the round-robin format.
The Sharks are two points ahead of second-placed Cheetahs. Their last two matches — against the Lions at Kings Park on Saturday (7.05pm) and Western Province a week later — will be critical in the battle to finish top of the log.
The Durbanites, coached by Joey Mongalo this season, are on a six-match winning streak and Mbatha believes being able to get a few things right in their game was crucial to this resurgence.
“It has been about getting the momentum and just keeping the guys in that understand the system to make sure we execute to the best of our abilities on Saturdays,” said Mbatha.
“I feel like we have done quite a bit of that, but there’s still a lot to improve on. Our game is far from perfect. There’s a lot of improvements we need. We are not quite there yet. It’s all about continuous improvements.”
Recent victories helped improve the mood of the players who are desperate to bring silverware to Kings Park for the first time since their Currie Cup success in 2018.
“It’s a nice environment to be in. We are all aligned to one goal,” said Mbatha.
“It’s lekker but there’s a lot of hard work being put in behind the scenes at the moment and for us it’s just to keep improving at small things that we can get better at.”
The clash promises to be an exciting one as the fifth-placed Lions are fighting to get into the top four which guarantees a spot in the semifinals.
The Sharks are eager to remain at the summit to host the semifinal and final, should they reach it, in Durban.
The Lions head to the east coast on the back of their 32-12 victory over Province.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sharks chase perfection before Currie Cup knockouts
The Sharks worked hard to reach the Currie Cup summit, but young hooker Fez Mbatha insists their game is far from perfect.
Mbatha and his teammates lead the domestic competition’s standings with 43 points with just two matches left to play in the round-robin format.
The Sharks are two points ahead of second-placed Cheetahs. Their last two matches — against the Lions at Kings Park on Saturday (7.05pm) and Western Province a week later — will be critical in the battle to finish top of the log.
The Durbanites, coached by Joey Mongalo this season, are on a six-match winning streak and Mbatha believes being able to get a few things right in their game was crucial to this resurgence.
“It has been about getting the momentum and just keeping the guys in that understand the system to make sure we execute to the best of our abilities on Saturdays,” said Mbatha.
“I feel like we have done quite a bit of that, but there’s still a lot to improve on. Our game is far from perfect. There’s a lot of improvements we need. We are not quite there yet. It’s all about continuous improvements.”
Recent victories helped improve the mood of the players who are desperate to bring silverware to Kings Park for the first time since their Currie Cup success in 2018.
“It’s a nice environment to be in. We are all aligned to one goal,” said Mbatha.
“It’s lekker but there’s a lot of hard work being put in behind the scenes at the moment and for us it’s just to keep improving at small things that we can get better at.”
The clash promises to be an exciting one as the fifth-placed Lions are fighting to get into the top four which guarantees a spot in the semifinals.
The Sharks are eager to remain at the summit to host the semifinal and final, should they reach it, in Durban.
The Lions head to the east coast on the back of their 32-12 victory over Province.
Rassie red alert over World Cup opener against Scotland
GAVIN RICH: Munster restored Irish pride, but Stormers won their own victory
Field of nightmares for Stormers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sharks plan to subdue Lions in Currie Cup showdown
Bok Cheslin Kolbe likely to head east after Toulon exit
Alaalatoa injury adds to Wallabies’ worries ahead of SA opener
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.