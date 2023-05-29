Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Munster restored Irish pride, but Stormers won their own victory

Flyhalf Crowley overshadowed Libbok, but the Cape is in love with the Stormers again

BL Premium
29 May 2023 - 05:00 GAVIN RICH

The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Stormers and Munster wasn’t two quasi-international teams up against each other as when Leinster played Toulouse, but there was a telling message for both the Springboks and Ireland.

After the deflation of seeing Leinster lose at the death in the previous weekend’s Championship Cup final, Munster’s epic and thoroughly deserved win will have provided a timely lift for Ireland as a rugby nation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.