Spar share plunges on weak trading update

Company reports higher prices led to lower-than-expected sales across all its regions

31 May 2023 - 17:47 Katharine Child

Spar’s share price tumbled as much as 17% on Wednesday afternoon after the company released a trading update indicating a potential 35% fall in its headline earnings per share for the six months to end-March.

By 4.30pm the share had recovered a little to be down 14.24% to R106.89...

