Rassie red alert over World Cup opener against Scotland

Boks kick off their title defence against fifth-ranked team and need a victory for ‘breathing space’

29 May 2023 - 15:08 George Byron

While much fuss is being made of the Springboks’ World Cup group clash against top-ranked Ireland, it is the opening encounter against Scotland that could prove pivotal, SA’s director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus says.

In their group stage matches the Boks will face Scotland, Ireland, Tonga and Romania when they bid to navigate a path to the quarterfinals. SA kick off their World Cup title defence against fifth-ranked Scotland in Marseille on September 10...

