GAVIN RICH: Bok selectors have backup players coming out of their ears

Prices of the bullion have been tracking the greenback’s moves closely, and rising uncertainty from the unrest seems to be underpinning it, analyst says
What they say matters much to the cost at which the government borrows, as well as its ability to raise more debt
Low economic growth and external shocks have made it difficult to meet 2030 targets
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
Brett Botten signed off on the sale of a Midrand store twice in three weeks — first for R1,000 and then for R8m
Summit will focus on Africa’s finance industry and the role it can play in economic integration through the harmonisation of policy in different countries
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Ten months before the World Cup the coaches have most positions covered, including the most important ones
The Battista hyper GT, with a top speed of 350km/h, is priced from R39m
During the 2019 Rugby World Cup there was one nagging question that kept being asked as the Springboks advanced towards the business end of the competition. What happens if Handré Pollard is injured?
It felt like there was a big gap between the Bok first choice and second choice flyhalf, Elton Jantjies, and then an even bigger one to the next cab off the rank. And there were questions over other positions that nagged too. Duane Vermeulen’s backup at No 8 for one. And Pieter-Steph du Toit on the blindside flank...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GAVIN RICH: Bok selectors have backup players coming out of their ears
Ten months before the World Cup the coaches have most positions covered, including the most important ones
During the 2019 Rugby World Cup there was one nagging question that kept being asked as the Springboks advanced towards the business end of the competition. What happens if Handré Pollard is injured?
It felt like there was a big gap between the Bok first choice and second choice flyhalf, Elton Jantjies, and then an even bigger one to the next cab off the rank. And there were questions over other positions that nagged too. Duane Vermeulen’s backup at No 8 for one. And Pieter-Steph du Toit on the blindside flank...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.