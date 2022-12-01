The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
South Africa had 200,000 new HIV infections in 2021, according to UNAids. A new injection called CAB-LA could be a game-changer
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
The Springboks’ emphatic 27-13 victory over England was a statement of intent less than a year before the Rugby World Cup, a tournament that is possibly the most open in its 36-year history.
The win, the Boks’ first at Twickenham in eight years, completed a year that had challenges on and off the field. The quality of the performance — unrelenting power combined with adventurous attack — highlighted a team of world-class potential. The Boks pushed Ireland and France close in the first two tour fixtures, and then blew Italy and England away. ..
Boks show their mettle ahead of World Cup
The 2019 champions will defend their title in France next October with an exciting group of players
