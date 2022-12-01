Life / Sport

Boks show their mettle ahead of World Cup

The 2019 champions will defend their title in France next October with an exciting group of players

01 December 2022 - 05:00 Jon Cardinelli

The Springboks’ emphatic 27-13 victory over England was a statement of intent less than a year before the Rugby World Cup,  a tournament that is possibly the most open in its 36-year history.

The win, the Boks’ first at Twickenham in eight years, completed a year that had challenges on and off the field. The quality of the performance — unrelenting power combined with adventurous attack — highlighted a team of world-class potential. The Boks pushed Ireland and France close in the first two tour fixtures, and then blew Italy and England away. ..

