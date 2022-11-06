Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo said missed opportunities contributed hugely to the disappointing performance of the Blitzboks at the Hong Kong Sevens and lessons learnt at the tournament would be addressed.
Ngcobo acknowledged the squad did not play to their best and said it hurt that they missed the opportunities created during their five matches at the Hong Kong Stadium, with defeats to Fiji and Argentina on the final day contributing to a disappointing outing.
Australia won the tournament, beating Fiji 20-17 in the final.
“It was missed opportunities and that hurt, as we worked hard to create those, only to not capitalise on them,” Ngcobo said.
“It is our first tournament together and the players might not be on top of their roles and responsibilities yet, but that is something we can work on and improve.
“We just did not finish games off.”
Ngcobo said they would be better for the experience and admitted it was not the ideal start to his coaching tenure.
“We need to take a hard look at ourselves, players as well as management, admit our mistakes and make sure we rectify them,” he said.
“We need to do the basics first and then we can express ourselves and show our individual brilliance.
“This is the level we want to compete at, and then to not perform hurts. We will be better after this.”
Blitzboks forward Impi Visser said the team did not use their lifeline of getting into the quarterfinals, where they were beaten by Fiji.
“Normally, if you lose two pool games, you are out of the knockouts, but we got lucky yesterday when some results went our way,” Visser said.
“So, to not make use of that opportunity today is very disappointing.”
The next tournament is the Dubai Sevens, to be played from December 1-3.
SA Rugby Communications
Hurt Blitzboks rue missed opportunities in Hong Kong
We need to admit our mistakes and make sure we rectify them, says new coach
