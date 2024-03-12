Djokovic rues ‘bad day’ after shock exit from Indian Wells

Indian Wells — Novak Djokovic waited five years to return to Indian Wells but the Serb’s campaign in the California desert came to a close a lot quicker than anyone expected after 20-year-old Luca Nardi pulled off a stunning 6-4 3-6 6-3 upset on Monday.
The world No 1 had not competed at the tournament since 2019 due to US travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic and saw his hopes of winning a record sixth title dashed by the 123rd-ranked lucky loser.
“He really didn’t have anything to lose, so he played great. Deserved to win,” Djokovic told reporters. “I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad.
“These two things come together. He’s having a great day, I’m having a really bad day.”
While Djokovic was uncharacteristically sloppy, Nardi was sharp, racing around the court and pounding serves and forehands to beat the 24-time Grand Slam champion he grew up idolising.
“I made some really terrible unforced errors,” Djokovic said.
“Just quite defensive tennis and not much on the ball in the third, and that’s it. He just stepped in and he used the time that he had.”
In the women’s section Aryna Sabalenka’s powerful serve and groundstrokes proved too much for Emma Raducanu as the Australian Open champion reached the fourth round with a 6-3 7-5 victory while Naomi Osaka fell to Elise Mertens in straight sets.
“I felt like the last game was kind of a key moment,” said Sabalenka, who is seeded second.
“If I would lose that game this would give her emotionally much more belief and confidence, and going to the tiebreak you never know. It’s like 50/50. I didn’t want that to happen,” she said.
Mertens held her nerve to send Osaka packing with a gutsy 7-5 6-4 victory over the Japanese player, who returned to the WTA Tour in January after a maternity break.
The Belgian, seeded 24th, had to fend of break points in the final game but ultimately prevailed, jumping in the air after claiming one of the biggest wins of her career and reaching the Round of 16 at the tournament for the first time.
Reuters
