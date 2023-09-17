Moore spoils party for Dettori on his final classic ride

In Frankie Dettori’s final appearance in an English classic, punters poured their money on 11-4 favourite Arrest, but Ryan Moore proved too strong on Continuous to give trainer Aidan O’Brien his seventh St Leger success.
Dettori, 52, made a dramatic late call for the Doncaster race, choosing to partner Arrest instead of stablemate Gregory, who had topped the Leger market for the past month.
While it proved the right call with Arrest filling second spot, the Gosden runner never looked like overhauling Continuous, who won by just under three lengths.
Desert Hero, sporting the colours of the King and Queen, was looking to give the royal family their first success since 1977, but Tom Marquand’s mount had to settle for third place half a length behind Arrest. The Queen, who bred the colt, passed away on the eve of last year’s St Leger.
Despite having to settle for second place, Dettori was excited about his last appearance at Doncaster. “The King and Queen were here and it’s fantastic. I don’t think I’ve seen the course so packed. It’s a great atmosphere.
“It’s been a memorable occasion, I got a reception like I was Ronaldo walking into the paddock.
“In the race, I was in a good spot, I got him in a good rhythm. Between the two and three [furlongs] I thought to myself ‘I could win this’. Then — with my second glance — and I thought ‘No, I’m not going to win this’.
“I wanted to curse Ryan, but he’s such a good mate of mine I couldn’t. I congratulated him — he was on the best horse on the day.”
Winning trainer O’Brien, who recently reached the milestone of 4,000 winners worldwide, simply keeps producing the goods when it matters. He has run the operation at Ballydoyle stables in County Tipperary since 1996. His latest St Leger win was Kew Garden in 2018.
After Saturday’s win, O’Brien told reporters that “we are over the moon” and there was “every chance” Continuous would be supplemented for the Arc De Triomphe in Paris on October 1 for which he’s 12-1 with most bookmakers.
“He has a lot of things that could work in an Arc — he handles soft ground, gets a mile and a half well and has class,” said the Irish trainer.
Ryan Moore — regarded by many as the best jockey on the planet — was full of praise for his mount following the victory at the South Yorkshire track.
“He’s a very genuine horse. He’s got a lot of guts. He’s getting better and has a great will to win. He’s by Heart’s Cry, who was a top stallion and was the only horse to beat Deep Impact in Japan,” said Moore.
The Melbourne Cup remains a possibility for Desert Hero, but John Gosden felt Gregory was probably finished for the season.
Final word from O’Brien on Frankie Dettori. “Frankie has been unbelievable in so many ways. He’s ridden a lot of big winners for us, but he’s beaten us more times than I can tell you and I can’t wait till he retires.”
Moore spoils party for Dettori on his final classic ride
‘The king and queen were here and it’s fantastic. I don’t think I’ve seen the course so packed,’ jockey says of his final race at Doncaster
In Frankie Dettori’s final appearance in an English classic, punters poured their money on 11-4 favourite Arrest, but Ryan Moore proved too strong on Continuous to give trainer Aidan O’Brien his seventh St Leger success.
Dettori, 52, made a dramatic late call for the Doncaster race, choosing to partner Arrest instead of stablemate Gregory, who had topped the Leger market for the past month.
While it proved the right call with Arrest filling second spot, the Gosden runner never looked like overhauling Continuous, who won by just under three lengths.
Desert Hero, sporting the colours of the King and Queen, was looking to give the royal family their first success since 1977, but Tom Marquand’s mount had to settle for third place half a length behind Arrest. The Queen, who bred the colt, passed away on the eve of last year’s St Leger.
Despite having to settle for second place, Dettori was excited about his last appearance at Doncaster. “The King and Queen were here and it’s fantastic. I don’t think I’ve seen the course so packed. It’s a great atmosphere.
“It’s been a memorable occasion, I got a reception like I was Ronaldo walking into the paddock.
“In the race, I was in a good spot, I got him in a good rhythm. Between the two and three [furlongs] I thought to myself ‘I could win this’. Then — with my second glance — and I thought ‘No, I’m not going to win this’.
“I wanted to curse Ryan, but he’s such a good mate of mine I couldn’t. I congratulated him — he was on the best horse on the day.”
Winning trainer O’Brien, who recently reached the milestone of 4,000 winners worldwide, simply keeps producing the goods when it matters. He has run the operation at Ballydoyle stables in County Tipperary since 1996. His latest St Leger win was Kew Garden in 2018.
After Saturday’s win, O’Brien told reporters that “we are over the moon” and there was “every chance” Continuous would be supplemented for the Arc De Triomphe in Paris on October 1 for which he’s 12-1 with most bookmakers.
“He has a lot of things that could work in an Arc — he handles soft ground, gets a mile and a half well and has class,” said the Irish trainer.
Ryan Moore — regarded by many as the best jockey on the planet — was full of praise for his mount following the victory at the South Yorkshire track.
“He’s a very genuine horse. He’s got a lot of guts. He’s getting better and has a great will to win. He’s by Heart’s Cry, who was a top stallion and was the only horse to beat Deep Impact in Japan,” said Moore.
The Melbourne Cup remains a possibility for Desert Hero, but John Gosden felt Gregory was probably finished for the season.
Final word from O’Brien on Frankie Dettori. “Frankie has been unbelievable in so many ways. He’s ridden a lot of big winners for us, but he’s beaten us more times than I can tell you and I can’t wait till he retires.”
Dettori bids farewell after masterful ride and cheers from York crowd
Next stop York for Paddington as he bids for fifth grade 1 of the season
Formless One Way Traffic could surprise in World Pool Gold Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Soft ground a concern for Pyledriver in King George Stakes
Clash of three two-year-olds could be highlight of Gold Cup meeting
Hollywoodbets boss Heffer wins business award
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.