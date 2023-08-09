Sport / Other Sport

First phase of grooms’ residential renovation completed at Turffontein

Upgrade is part of a series of benefits for grooms aimed at improving the welfare of the most marginalised workers in the horse racing industry

09 August 2023 - 18:48 Charl Pretorius
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Grooms walk horses at Turffontein racecourse in Johannesburg. Picture:GALLO IMAGES/MADELENE CRONJE
Grooms walk horses at Turffontein racecourse in Johannesburg. Picture:GALLO IMAGES/MADELENE CRONJE

Johannesburg-based horse racing operator 4 Racing has completed the first phase of renovating the grooms accommodation quarters at Turffontein Racecourse.     

This upgrade is part of a comprehensive series of benefits for grooms, aimed at empowering and improving the welfare of traditionally the most marginalised workers in the horse racing industry.

4 Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe  said the renovation programme, which will be extended to training centres at the Vaal and Turffontein in due course, was about far more than a new coat of paint, new beds, floors, showers, bathrooms and kitchens.

“This has been a challenging journey, but one we believe was absolutely necessary to ensure that the grooms, who are the backbone of our industry, have a comfortable and clean environment they can call home,” she said. “The double-storey units at Turffontein have been completely refurbished and handed over.

“Together with the range of benefits, such as medical and funeral insurance provided by 4 Racing with the support of the Racehorse Owners Association, this has seen dignity and equality returned to the horse racing workforce — most importantly to grooms and stablehands.”

In racing, the sum of one plus one is not always two. But there is a potentially potent line of form in race 3 over 1,200m at the Vaal on Thursday which makes finding the winner look as easy as one-plus-one.

Candice Dawson’s King’s Ransom, a plucky second on debut to Wyzeact, a considerably bigger horse, is the first runner and probably the first winner from what could prove to be an excellent collateral form-line.

Wyzeact is considered to be a quality horse with a good future by his trainer Corné Spies, which gives us an inkling of what King’s Ransom is all about.

King’s Ransom’s trainer, Dawson, said on Wednesday: “He is doing very well and if he’s not drawn on the wrong side of the track, he will run a big race.”

King’s Ransom will race on the stand-side track of the Vaal straight at 17, but one gets the feeling that he will be good enough to win it, even if the track favours inside draws on the day.

Mount Etna (race 4) and Tuscan Gold (race 9) let the side down last week, but both ran well enough to suggest they can recoup losses. The speedy Dakota Cat (race 3) is one for doubles and trebles, reverting to 1,200m.

SELECTIONS:

1st Race: (7) Teo Torroatte (3) Arctic Commander (6) Potato Salad (5) Bees and Honey

2nd Race: (2) Dakota Cat (1) Wilkies (9) Universal Cove (8) Princess Vritti

3rd Race: (13) King’s Ransom (14) Kinshin Sha (5) Circle Of Grace (16) Royal Edition

4th Race: (7) Mount Etna (5) Leonesa (6) Villa Semaya (2) She’s A Klawer

5th Race: (4) Halberdier (5) Breath Of Magic (7) Diesel’s Shadow (10) Mondial

6th Race: (9) African Torrent (3) Supreme Dance (8) Bob’s Your Uncle (5) The Kop

7th Race: (6) Trois Troix Quatre (7) Nothingelsematters (10) Nuclear Force (12) Indian War Dance

8th Race: (1) Mini Coop (11) Whorly Whorly (2) Princess Ilaria (6) Sage King

9th Race: (8) Tuscan Gold (4) Alabama Anna (2) Robert Burns (12) Feather The Nest

Betway Summer Cup to have a record stake of R5m

Increase in stake seen as huge boost in efforts to support the revival of SA horse racing
Sport
6 days ago

Horse racing is the people’s sport, says Sithebe

Little focus is on racegoers and punters and their experience of the exhilaration of a big racing day, according to the 4Racing CEO
Sport
4 months ago

NHA chief defends Fairview stewards as jockey is banned for incident

National Horseracing Authority CEO Vee Moodley has said they made the right call in the race last Friday which left jockey Gabriell Pieterse injured
Sport
3 weeks ago

Sithebe says grooms’ welfare, black participation in racing need addressing

We inherited a broken business — we need to grow it and bring trust and confidence back, says new 4Racing CEO
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
First phase of grooms’ residential renovation ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Epic tussle in store between hosts France and All ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Skipper Van Dijk upbeat about Liverpool’s coming ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Justin Thomas excited to swing in Nedbank Golf ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bok injuries a blow, but World Cup squad still ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Formless One Way Traffic could surprise in World Pool Gold Cup

Sport / Other Sport

Soft ground a concern for Pyledriver in King George Stakes

Sport / Other Sport

Hollywoodbets boss Heffer wins business award

Sport / Other Sport

S’manga Khumalo will want Gold Cup win after being hit with another ban

Sport / Other Sport

Numbers rise at Bass-Robinson stable as her reputation grows

Sport / Other Sport

Still no cigar in jockey Muzi Yeni’s rollercoaster career

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.