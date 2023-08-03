Betway Summer Cup to have a record stake of R5m

Racing authorities and sponsors in the north and south of the country have confirmed remarkable stakes increases in their quest to keep the industry, its employees and stakeholders on the front foot.
After Cape Racing’s injection of extra prize money into all the tiers from Maidens to A Class handicaps — ranging in increases from 50% to 125% — Johannesburg’s 4Racing and sponsor Betway announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Betway Summer Cup will have a record stake of R5m this year. This is double the R2.5m stakes pot that was on offer for Johannesburg’s flagship race in 2022.
Fundi Sithebe, CEO of 4Racing, said the R5m stakes incentive was a huge boost in the continued efforts to support the revival of SA horse racing.
“We need to make horse racing exciting, fun and viable again for punters, owners, trainers, jockeys and all who have dedicated their lives to the sport. This stakes increase is hugely important for our industry, and so is Betway’s integration with and support for the Tote,” said 4Racing Sithebe.
Betway SA head of customer experience, Jonathan Blumberg, said: “We have no doubt this will make the Summer Cup even more attractive for the connections of SAs very best thoroughbreds, the world’s leading jockeys and trainers, and elite owners.”
Racing in August is traditionally low key, a time when trainers administer a number of required vaccinations and many of their horses get to rest, but Saturday’s meeting at Turffontein has attracted a good few quality runners.
Alec Laird and owner Geoff Basel are going for four-in-a-row with their filly Kwazzi’s Lady in race 5 over 1,800m, her preferred distance. They’ve engaged the capable 2.5kg claimer Siyanda Sosibo to counter the justifiable rise in her merit rating, and she has the makings of a banker in the exotics.
Interestingly, Kwazzi’s Lady’s sire, Coup De Grace, was exported to Namibia as a stallion for endurance runners when he didn’t make the grade with his first two crops in SA. His thoroughbred offspring have certainly held their own since he left our shores, but word is that the Namibians won’t be entertaining offers to bring him back.
Trainer Corné Spies said on Thursday that he was expecting his filly Flowerbomb to be a serious rival to her male opposition in race 6 over 1,000m. He noted: “She is speedy and tough, she gets on with it and won’t be intimidated.”
Former Cape-based Tuscan Gold, first-up for Tony Peter in race 8, could be another to rely on considering her trainer’s excellent record with new acquisitions.
Betway Summer Cup to have a record stake of R5m
Increase in stake seen as huge boost in efforts to support the revival of SA horse racing
Selections
1st race: (1) Daring Act (3) Chocolate Bomb (8) Lovegrass (6) Scarlet Red
2nd race: (5) Fushimi Inara (1) Manz Knight (6) Brotherhoodofmagic (7) Mvelelo
3rd race: (4) Si Veloce (1) Empress Game (5) White Hills (10) Vathomflaffie
4th race: (5) Global Impact (3) Tizona (2) Atticus Funch (6) Tamarisk Tree
5th race: (1) Kwazzi’s Lady (5) Three Strands (3) Last Cheer (7) Queen Bomi
6th race: (7) Flowerbomb (8) Captain Hindsight (1) Mercantour (2) Rollwiththepunches
7th race: (3) Munchkin (1) Black Egret (2) Power Broker (10) Successful Secret
8th race: (5) Tuscan Gold (2) Fully Loaded (1) Fort Lauderdale (3) Fish Eagle
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.