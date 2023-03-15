Horse racing is the people’s sport, says Sithebe

Credit crunch concerns leave markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
Production has declined year on year for 12 consecutive months, Stats SA data shows
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
Concerned parties question a possible conflict of interest and information cross-sharing
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
With the country in economic turmoil, fiery radical conservative Javier Milei is climbing in the polls ahead of elections for the top job
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
A new directive requires 'generative AI' to be incorporated into biggest products within months
Since her appointment as CEO of 4Racing, Fundi Sithebe, a former COO of Airports Company SA, has acted swiftly to erase the turbulence the sport of racing has endured in recent years.
A qualified pilot, Sithebe has — in less than two years — successfully swapped aircraft for racehorses with a hands-on approach that sees her attend most meetings on the highveld.
At the time of her appointment, she said: “I look forward to engaging with all stakeholders as 4Racing proceeds with the transformation and rebuilding of the SA horse racing industry.”
Her “engaging” has resulted in Sithebe and her team securing a number of new sponsors. This is vital for any sport.
Sithebe’s latest offering is to state that racing is no longer the “Sport of Kings” but rather it is “The People’s Sport”.
She points to a video in the US regarding Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby run in Kentucky in the first week of May.
“Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, home to one of the most legendary horse races, the Kentucky Derby, popular American rapper, singer, songwriter Jack Harlow’s music video for his song Churchill Downs, stars him and featured rapper Drake, at the world-famous racetrack by the same name. The video depicts the two enjoying a day at the 2022 derby and is the epitome of horse racing’s grandiose reputation: haute couture fashion, wealthy horse owners, beauty queens, red carpets, suits, suites, long paparazzi lenses.
“But little focus is given to the thousands of general racegoers and punters and their experience of the exhilaration of a big racing day.
“The portrayal of the sport in the video is one of the reasons why horse racing is called the Sport of Kings, when in reality … horse racing is the Sport of the People,” Sithebe said.
“When I joined 4Racing in 2021, a company responsible for horse racing operations, and officially started its operations on December 1 the same year, I knew nothing about horses, other than those that delivered wood to my childhood township of Diepkloof in Soweto. So of course, when the investors approached me to take the reins, I was sceptical due to my inexperience of the industry, but I knew I was shortlisted for my expertise and track record as an executive.
“So I sat in front of the investors for my interview and was blatantly honest about my reservations, only to discover that, that is precisely what they were looking for.
“When I became 4Racing’s CEO, I inadvertently achieved a milestone as the first black African woman to run a horse-racing company. It’s an honour, and also at the core of my challenge: I may be the first, but I cannot be the last.”
Selections:
First race: (2) Unyielding (3) Writteninthesand (4) Efficient Trader (7) Southern Style
Second race: (2) Pure Predator (1) Fire 'N Flames (6) No Place Like Home (8) Queen Of Camelot
Third race: (2) Ice Star (7) Heirloom (1) Global Thunder (3) Arctic Commander
Fourth race: (3) Phantomoftheforest (1) Raptor Island (9) Sky Velocity (4) Carnelo
Fifth race: (8) Burmese Tiara (7) Welcome Breeze (4) Bloomington (6) Napoleon
Sixth race: (8) Cape Lights (2) Tulip Tree (1) Crimson Princess (4) Southern Song
Seventh race: (3) Island Beauty (2) Call The Wind (8) English Primrose (9) Lidl Miss Sunshine
Eighth race: (1) Monsieur Chevelle (9) Luthuli (7) Manx Knight (3) Oyster King
Ninth Race: (3) Pendragon (8) Power Ranger (1) Mcebisi (7) Timbavati River
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Horse racing is the people’s sport, says Sithebe
Little focus is on racegoers and punters and their experience of the exhilaration of a big racing day, according to the 4Racing CEO
Since her appointment as CEO of 4Racing, Fundi Sithebe, a former COO of Airports Company SA, has acted swiftly to erase the turbulence the sport of racing has endured in recent years.
A qualified pilot, Sithebe has — in less than two years — successfully swapped aircraft for racehorses with a hands-on approach that sees her attend most meetings on the highveld.
At the time of her appointment, she said: “I look forward to engaging with all stakeholders as 4Racing proceeds with the transformation and rebuilding of the SA horse racing industry.”
Her “engaging” has resulted in Sithebe and her team securing a number of new sponsors. This is vital for any sport.
Sithebe’s latest offering is to state that racing is no longer the “Sport of Kings” but rather it is “The People’s Sport”.
She points to a video in the US regarding Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby run in Kentucky in the first week of May.
“Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, home to one of the most legendary horse races, the Kentucky Derby, popular American rapper, singer, songwriter Jack Harlow’s music video for his song Churchill Downs, stars him and featured rapper Drake, at the world-famous racetrack by the same name. The video depicts the two enjoying a day at the 2022 derby and is the epitome of horse racing’s grandiose reputation: haute couture fashion, wealthy horse owners, beauty queens, red carpets, suits, suites, long paparazzi lenses.
“But little focus is given to the thousands of general racegoers and punters and their experience of the exhilaration of a big racing day.
“The portrayal of the sport in the video is one of the reasons why horse racing is called the Sport of Kings, when in reality … horse racing is the Sport of the People,” Sithebe said.
“When I joined 4Racing in 2021, a company responsible for horse racing operations, and officially started its operations on December 1 the same year, I knew nothing about horses, other than those that delivered wood to my childhood township of Diepkloof in Soweto. So of course, when the investors approached me to take the reins, I was sceptical due to my inexperience of the industry, but I knew I was shortlisted for my expertise and track record as an executive.
“So I sat in front of the investors for my interview and was blatantly honest about my reservations, only to discover that, that is precisely what they were looking for.
“When I became 4Racing’s CEO, I inadvertently achieved a milestone as the first black African woman to run a horse-racing company. It’s an honour, and also at the core of my challenge: I may be the first, but I cannot be the last.”
Selections:
First race: (2) Unyielding (3) Writteninthesand (4) Efficient Trader (7) Southern Style
Second race: (2) Pure Predator (1) Fire 'N Flames (6) No Place Like Home (8) Queen Of Camelot
Third race: (2) Ice Star (7) Heirloom (1) Global Thunder (3) Arctic Commander
Fourth race: (3) Phantomoftheforest (1) Raptor Island (9) Sky Velocity (4) Carnelo
Fifth race: (8) Burmese Tiara (7) Welcome Breeze (4) Bloomington (6) Napoleon
Sixth race: (8) Cape Lights (2) Tulip Tree (1) Crimson Princess (4) Southern Song
Seventh race: (3) Island Beauty (2) Call The Wind (8) English Primrose (9) Lidl Miss Sunshine
Eighth race: (1) Monsieur Chevelle (9) Luthuli (7) Manx Knight (3) Oyster King
Ninth Race: (3) Pendragon (8) Power Ranger (1) Mcebisi (7) Timbavati River
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA punters back Il Etait Temps for win at Cheltenham
Kieswetter brothers hope for success at Cheltenham Festival
Apprentice Solomons banned for three months
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.