Africa has made great strides in netball, says former SA star Mthembu
Proteas have been given a mandate by Netball SA to get on the World Cup podium
24 July 2023 - 14:21 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Nichole Taljaard, left, battles for the ball with Samantha Browne of Barbados at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Elsa/Getty Images
Africa has not really been a top contender in the Netball World Cup for a while, but former Proteas midcourt star Precious Mthembu believes the continent has made great strides in the sport over the years and backs African nations to shine this year.
The 2023 edition of the world showpiece will get under way in Cape Town on Friday where 16 nations will take part. This will be the first time the tournament is hosted in Africa.
Favourites for top honours are 11-time winners Australia and defending champions New Zealand, while England and Jamaica are dark horses.
The continent has four teams taking part with Uganda, Malawi and Zimbabwe having qualified, but the hopes of a medal for the continent are pinned on SA.
Beside the Proteas being the top ranked African team, they are the only side from the continent that have been on the World Cup podium and made the semifinals.
SA’s last podium finish was in 1995 when they finished as runners up to Australia while they also finished in third place in 1967.
Another best performance by an African side was by Malawi when they finished fifth in the 2007 World Cup.
Mthembu, who represented SA in three World Cups with her last in 2015, admits countries such as Australia, New Zealand and England are steps ahead as netball powerhouses.
But she said African countries have not been standing still over the years. Mthembu said the fact that they have produced players that are playing in top leagues in top countries is a sign of improvements.
“I’ve seen how African countries have been doing, they have been doing exceptionally well,” Mthembu said. “There are few players from Uganda and Zimbabwe that are playing in the Vitality league of England.
“Those players have helped to take the standard of netball in their countries to another higher level. You can’t undermine the countries from Africa because they are competing now.”
For Uganda’s She-Cranes, Mary Nuba Cholhok plays in England’s Netball Super League. Malawi’s Joyce Mvula spent six years playing for Manchester Thunder in England while Laureen Ngwira also turned out for the same team.
Caroline Mtukule is contracted to Bath in England while Australian-based Mwai Kumwenda has played in the top leagues Down Under.
Zimbabwe, who will make their second appearance in the World Cup after their debut in 2019, have Felisitus Kwangwa of Surrey Storm as their foreign based player.
The Proteas have been given a mandate by Netball SA to get on the podium and Mthembu believes the hosts have a strong and well-balanced team to carry out the mission.
Mthembu, who is juggling her job as a teacher in KwaZulu-Natal and being a netball coach, is pleased with how coach Norma Plummer mixed her final squad for the tournament.
“Coach Norma strongly believes in the development of players and that is what I have seen in the team she selected,” Mthembu said.
“It’s got young blood and there are senior players who have been there for a while such as Bongiwe [Msomi]), Phumza [Maweni] and others that have played on the highest level.
“And the new players that are coming up have done so well in the Telkom Netball League. The team is balanced and the future of netball in SA is looking bright.
“If you look over the years, there has been something good happening in SA netball,” she said.
