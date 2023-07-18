‘Flying’ Vingegaard deals blow to Pogacar’s Tour chances
Defending champion wins 16th stage after clocking a jaw-dropping average speed
18 July 2023 - 20:05 Julien Pretot
Team Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard wearing the yellow jersey crosses the finish line after stage 16 of the Tour de France in France on July 18 2023. Picture: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS
Combloux — Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard destroyed rival Tadej Pogacar in Tuesday’s individual time trial to gain a huge time and psychological edge in their fight for the Tour de France title.
The Danish rider won the 16th stage, clocking 32min 36sec on a beautiful course with Mont Blanc making cameo appearances in the background to beat 2020 and 2021 Tour winner Pogacar by 1:38 and stretch his overall lead to 1:48.
While Vingegaard was a slight favourite going into the solo effort against the clock, his performance was absolutely staggering as he rode at a jaw-dropping 41.2km/h on average, almost 4km/h faster than the organisers’ fastest expected time.
Talks of a race that could be decided by seconds ended in abrupt fashion as Vingegaard pulverised his rival over 22.4km after they were separated by a mere 10sec about 2,600km into the race.
“I didn’t see the numbers yet but it was very fast and for sure Jonas’s best time trial ever, but we knew what he was capable of,” his Jumbo-Visma sports director Grischa Niermann told reporters.
Vingegaard made a strong start, reaching the first check point at 7.1km with a 16sec advantage over his rival.
The Dane took all the risks in the descending portions and reached the foot of the Cote de Domancy (2.5km at 9.4%) with a 31sec lead.
While the Jumbo-Visma leader stayed on his time trial bike, Pogacar gambled and switched for a lighter road bike, hoping to make up for some time in the climb. It had no effect.
Vingegaard was flying, delivering a huge blow to the Slovenian ahead of Wednesday’s gruelling 17th stage between Saint Gervais and Courchevel.
“Today I could not do more, maybe it was not my best day,” said a pale-faced Pogacar, who still beat third-placed Wout van Aert by 1:13.
“The tour is not over but he gained a lot of time. We will try but it will be much harder than last year [when Pogacar finished second overall behind Vingegaard]. I gave everything.
“Honestly, I did not expect this but it can happen. I hope tomorrow will be better.”
Pogacar’s UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates is now third overall, an astonishing 8:52 behind Vingegaard, after the Briton leapfrogged Spain’s Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers), who is 5sec behind.
Reuters
