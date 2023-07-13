De Melo staggers towards finish line as he nears first championship
Jockey managed just one winner in 70 rides but is on the 268-winner mark for the season
13 July 2023 - 15:15 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP
Similar to a Comrades Marathon runner being out on his or her feet with the finishing line in sight, leading jockey Keagan De Melo is staggering home as his best season comes to an end.
The Weighted-To-Win show on channel 240 revealed the surprise statistic that De Melo had managed just one winner in 70 rides. Trainers and jockeys go through “cold runs” but this one will have been hard to swallow for the Alberton-born rider.
Happily, De Melo secured a double at Kenilworth on Wednesday to put him on the 268-winner mark for the campaign. Richard Fourie is 28 adrift so has no chance of overhauling his rival before July 31.
De Melo travels to Turffontein on Saturday for four mounts and the pick of the quartet is King Of The Seas who takes on eight rivals in the third race.
A son of New Predator bred by Laurence Wernars, the two-year-old started favourite on debut in May but had to settle for fourth place. The youngster will know more about the game this time and has a favourable draw.
Tony Peter has his team in hot form and his runner, Raptor Island, rates the main danger to King Of The Seas. The Dynasty gelding probably needed his recent outing behind Captain Tik Tok and he is a year older than De Melo’s mount.
De Melo partners Care Taker in the fifth race for the Azzie team and this Querari colt — bred at Narrow Creek Stud — turned in a fair effort on debut in finishing fifth behind King Rahul.
Expect an improved performance from the youngster in a race with little depth. Perhaps his most dangerous opponent will be the well-bred Viva Spirit. He cost R500,000 as a yearling and will appreciate the step up in trip.
It will be interesting to see whether Sean Tarry runs Green Sceptre in the final leg of the Pick Six — the three-year-old finished two lengths behind Flag Bearer at the Vaal on Tuesday. De Melo is due to partner the gelding for the first time.
This is a competitive handicap in which all of Celtic Rush, The Inkosana, The Chosen One and Romeo’s Magic rate winning chances.
Though Celtic Rush may battle with top-weight of 62kg, a must inclusion in perms is Erico Verdonese’s four-year-old, The Inkosana, with young Siyanda Sosibo claiming his 2.5kg allowance.
Romeo’s Magic is now in the care of Brett Warren and the gelding is 4.5kg better off with The Inkosana compared to their recent meeting. Mambo Come Tesio is one of three Mike de Kock entries for the World Pools Gold Cup so it will be interesting to see how the three-year-old fares in the eighth race in his bid to complete a hat-trick. World Sports Betting rate him a 25-1 chance for the Greyville marathon.
Muzi Yeni will fancy his chances of turning the tables on Mambo Come Tesio as his mount, Kind Judy, rarely runs a bad race while Tyrone Zackey — enjoying his best season — could spring a surprise with American Grayson who will stay this 3,000m trip.
Flying First Class finds herself 2kg worse off with Flying First Class so David Nieuwenhuizen — who did this column such a good turn on Durban July day — may have to settle for a minor placing.
The best runner from the Zackey stable should be Sola Diva, a daughter of Skitt Skizzle bred by Bosworth Farm Stud. The field also includes the beautifully bred Call To Glory but punters (and this reporter) have done plenty on the daughter of Kingman.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (3) We Are The Logans (2) MK’s Dreams (1) Bom Bom (4) Galladorn
2nd Race: (1) Tizona (2) Bey Suyay (6) Climate Control (5) American Biscuit
3rd Race: (6) King Of The Seas (1) Raptor Island (3) United We Stand (2) Fast Duty
4th Race: (6) Alesia’s Love (8) Cicadidae (1) Inner Sense (2) World Heritage
5th Race: (5) Care Taker (9) Viva Spirit (2) New Mexico (10) Striking Angel
6th Race: (2) Solo Diva (3) Secret Recipe (1) Call To Glory (7) Wonder I Do
7th Race: (3) There She Goes (4) Dancing Dora (1) Meteoric (5) Simply Magic
8th Race: (6) Mambo Come Tesio (8) Kind Judy (9) American Grayson (2) Flying First Class
9th Race: (4) The Inkosana (3) Green Sceptre (2) Romeo’s Magic (1) Celtic Rush
