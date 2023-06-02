A bill to raise the debt limit and cap government spending was passed just days before Monday’s default deadline
KEVIN MCCALLUM: José Mourinho loses with dignity, but only if he hasn’t lost it too
Portuguese coach has choice words for English referee after Europa League final
It was, it must be said, typical José Mourinho. Just minutes before he ranted at English referee Anthony Taylor in the parking lot of the Puskas Stadium and called him a “f**king disgrace”, he had told the post-Europa League final media conference: “I told my players you can lose a match but never your dignity. We lost today but we did not lose our dignity.”
“F**king disgrace, man, it’s a f**king disgrace,” went Mourinho in the most dignified of ways. “Congratulations, you f**king disgrace. F**k off.” ..
