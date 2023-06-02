Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: José Mourinho loses with dignity, but only if he hasn’t lost it too

Portuguese coach has choice words for English referee after Europa League final

BL Premium
02 June 2023 - 05:00 KEVIN MCCALLUM

It was, it must be said, typical José Mourinho. Just minutes before he ranted at English referee Anthony Taylor in the parking lot of the Puskas Stadium and called him a “f**king disgrace”, he had told the post-Europa League final media conference: “I told my players you can lose a match but never your dignity. We lost today but we did not lose our dignity.”

“F**king disgrace, man, it’s a f**king disgrace,” went Mourinho in the most dignified of ways. “Congratulations, you f**king disgrace. F**k off.” ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.