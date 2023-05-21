Sport / Other Sport

McNulty wins Giro stage 15 in sprint finish, Armirail retains lead

Ben Healy finishes second, ahead of Marco Frigo, who appeared to drop off the pace but made a superhuman effort in the home straight

21 May 2023 - 19:55 Aadi Nair
UAE Emirates’ Brandon McNulty celebrates winning stage 15 ahead of EF Education-EasyPost’s Ben Healy and Israel-Premier Tech’s Marco Frigo in Italy, May 21 2023. Picture: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS
UAE Emirates’ Brandon McNulty celebrates winning stage 15 ahead of EF Education-EasyPost’s Ben Healy and Israel-Premier Tech’s Marco Frigo in Italy, May 21 2023. Picture: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS

American Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates held off Ben Healy and Marco Frigo to win stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, after a 195km ride from Seregno to Bergamo.

McNulty turned on the afterburners with a perfectly timed sprint to race past Healy (EF Education-Easy Post) and Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech) in the final 100m to snatch victory, while Bruno Armirail of Groupama–FDJ retained the leader’s maglia rosa jersey.

“Indescribable. On the last long climb I tried to go. I thought my race was done there because Ben was so strong,” said McNulty.

“I clawed back and rested, and then we played games on the flats. In the end it came down to the last kick and the sprint.

“I knew [Frigo] was coming and he ended up coming just at the right moment because we could swing over. I caught the draft and then at 150-200m I just went for it.”

Healy finished second, ahead of Frigo, who appeared to drop off the pace, but made a superhuman effort in the home straight to finish centimetres short of a stage win.

“You never give up. I had really good legs. Of course the first two maybe had something else on me. I gave everything and they gave everything,” said Frigo.

“The descent in the final gave me a chance to get back, and I knew that. I played that, and that’s how it went. In those moments the head is gone, is spent, but you carry on pushing.”

A group of 15 riders, including former Giro d’Italia stage winner Alberto Dainese, built an advantage of over 6min 30sec after the category one ascent in the first half of the race.

Niccolo Bonifazio (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) attacked with just under 50km left, but was reeled in quickly with 35km to go by the trio of Healy, Frigo and McNulty, who never looked back.

Armirail, who took the overall lead on Saturday, had his gap to second-placed Geraint Thomas reduced by 33sec to 1min 8sec. Race favourite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is third.

Monday is a rest day on the Giro. Tuesday’s stage 16 is a mountainous 203km ride from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, with elevation of more than  5,000m.

Reuters

