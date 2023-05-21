McNulty wins Giro stage 15 in sprint finish, Armirail retains lead

Talks to avert a default on US debt are set to resume in Washington
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
A high-powered panel set up to probe governance at UCT recommended that Ngonyama be removed
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeezed profits
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have three days to see if he can form a government
Rain will suit Munster, who play in those conditions regularly
On the imperial coast of Biarritz, Chanel’s Open Sky Laboratory is drenched in camellias
American Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates held off Ben Healy and Marco Frigo to win stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, after a 195km ride from Seregno to Bergamo.
McNulty turned on the afterburners with a perfectly timed sprint to race past Healy (EF Education-Easy Post) and Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech) in the final 100m to snatch victory, while Bruno Armirail of Groupama–FDJ retained the leader’s maglia rosa jersey.
“Indescribable. On the last long climb I tried to go. I thought my race was done there because Ben was so strong,” said McNulty.
“I clawed back and rested, and then we played games on the flats. In the end it came down to the last kick and the sprint.
“I knew [Frigo] was coming and he ended up coming just at the right moment because we could swing over. I caught the draft and then at 150-200m I just went for it.”
Healy finished second, ahead of Frigo, who appeared to drop off the pace, but made a superhuman effort in the home straight to finish centimetres short of a stage win.
“You never give up. I had really good legs. Of course the first two maybe had something else on me. I gave everything and they gave everything,” said Frigo.
🔥 @BrunoArmirail - @GroupamaFDJ #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/RFwjNn8mwp— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 21, 2023
🔥 @BrunoArmirail - @GroupamaFDJ #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/RFwjNn8mwp
“The descent in the final gave me a chance to get back, and I knew that. I played that, and that’s how it went. In those moments the head is gone, is spent, but you carry on pushing.”
A group of 15 riders, including former Giro d’Italia stage winner Alberto Dainese, built an advantage of over 6min 30sec after the category one ascent in the first half of the race.
Niccolo Bonifazio (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) attacked with just under 50km left, but was reeled in quickly with 35km to go by the trio of Healy, Frigo and McNulty, who never looked back.
Armirail, who took the overall lead on Saturday, had his gap to second-placed Geraint Thomas reduced by 33sec to 1min 8sec. Race favourite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is third.
Monday is a rest day on the Giro. Tuesday’s stage 16 is a mountainous 203km ride from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, with elevation of more than 5,000m.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
McNulty wins Giro stage 15 in sprint finish, Armirail retains lead
Ben Healy finishes second, ahead of Marco Frigo, who appeared to drop off the pace but made a superhuman effort in the home straight
American Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates held off Ben Healy and Marco Frigo to win stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, after a 195km ride from Seregno to Bergamo.
McNulty turned on the afterburners with a perfectly timed sprint to race past Healy (EF Education-Easy Post) and Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech) in the final 100m to snatch victory, while Bruno Armirail of Groupama–FDJ retained the leader’s maglia rosa jersey.
“Indescribable. On the last long climb I tried to go. I thought my race was done there because Ben was so strong,” said McNulty.
“I clawed back and rested, and then we played games on the flats. In the end it came down to the last kick and the sprint.
“I knew [Frigo] was coming and he ended up coming just at the right moment because we could swing over. I caught the draft and then at 150-200m I just went for it.”
Healy finished second, ahead of Frigo, who appeared to drop off the pace, but made a superhuman effort in the home straight to finish centimetres short of a stage win.
“You never give up. I had really good legs. Of course the first two maybe had something else on me. I gave everything and they gave everything,” said Frigo.
“The descent in the final gave me a chance to get back, and I knew that. I played that, and that’s how it went. In those moments the head is gone, is spent, but you carry on pushing.”
A group of 15 riders, including former Giro d’Italia stage winner Alberto Dainese, built an advantage of over 6min 30sec after the category one ascent in the first half of the race.
Niccolo Bonifazio (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) attacked with just under 50km left, but was reeled in quickly with 35km to go by the trio of Healy, Frigo and McNulty, who never looked back.
Armirail, who took the overall lead on Saturday, had his gap to second-placed Geraint Thomas reduced by 33sec to 1min 8sec. Race favourite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is third.
Monday is a rest day on the Giro. Tuesday’s stage 16 is a mountainous 203km ride from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, with elevation of more than 5,000m.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Denz wins stage on rare calm day at Giro
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Pasio not one for going gently into the night
Pascal Ackermann sprints to Giro stage 11 win
Remco Evenepoel reclaims Giro lead with close time trial win
SA’s De Bod proves a point at the Giro
Paret-Peintre wins stage four of Giro d’Italia, Leknessund takes lead
Italy’s Jonathan Milan sprints to Giro stage victory
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.