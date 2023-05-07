Italy’s Jonathan Milan sprints to Giro stage victory

US April CPI will help guide the Fed in its interest rate decision at the next FOMC meeting in mid-June
Many public pensions investing in private equity do not have enough assets to pay out all their promised benefits
Funds will be used for water management, replacing pipes, generating water and managing waste water
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
Opposition candidates claim several breaches of the electoral law and other irregularities
The 80th-ranked golfer took five years, securing a $3.6m cheque at Wells Fargo
Japanese carmaker is working with Thai government to resume sales
Bengaluru — Italy’s Jonathan Milan of Bahrain Victorious claimed his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday after powering through to the finish line in the final sprint of stage two, a 202km ride from Teramo to San Salvo.
After Remco Evenepoel obliterated the competition in the opening time trial on Saturday, stage two was a chance for the sprinters while points were up for grabs for climbers as well.
The route’s home straight was 1km long and a bunch of riders set themselves up for the sprint with Alpecin–Deceuninck in the lead as Ramon Sinkeldam went on the final leadout to give his teammate Kaden Groves the upper hand.
Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) were also in the mix but Milan put his head down, emerged from behind Groves and pedalled hard in the last 100m to take victory after nearly five hours of cycling.
🎤 @MilanJonathan_: "It's something incredible. Yesterday I tested my legs before today. I wanted to go for the sprint".@BHRVictorious #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/LsJ4zyDFz8— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 7, 2023
🎤 @MilanJonathan_: "It's something incredible. Yesterday I tested my legs before today. I wanted to go for the sprint".@BHRVictorious #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/LsJ4zyDFz8
“It’s something incredible. Yesterday I tested my legs before today, I wanted to go for the sprint,” Milan, 22, said. “My teammates positioned me to perfection. This is my first win at the Giro, I’m lost for words.
“Yesterday I did a nice time trial, I was quite happy, I was pushing good but I could never imagine that today a victory was coming.”
David Dekker of Arkea-Samsic was second while Groves had to settle for third place.
With less than 4km to go, there was a crash in the bunch when the road narrowed with Mark Cavendish of Astana-Qazaqstan among the riders to fall, taking out a couple of fans lining the road in the process.
Evenepoel was at the heart of the bunch at the time but he escaped the crash to retain the leader’s maglia rosa jersey with a 22 sec lead over Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna.
“Everything was pretty fine. We were in front so we were out of trouble but it was a nasty crash,” the Belgian said.
“I actually saw it happen. We know who we can blame for this crash, but that’s racing, it’s not a nice move but luckily we stayed out of trouble and arrived safe.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Italy’s Jonathan Milan sprints to Giro stage victory
Remco Evenepoel obliterated the competition in the time trial on Saturday and retains overall lead
Bengaluru — Italy’s Jonathan Milan of Bahrain Victorious claimed his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday after powering through to the finish line in the final sprint of stage two, a 202km ride from Teramo to San Salvo.
After Remco Evenepoel obliterated the competition in the opening time trial on Saturday, stage two was a chance for the sprinters while points were up for grabs for climbers as well.
The route’s home straight was 1km long and a bunch of riders set themselves up for the sprint with Alpecin–Deceuninck in the lead as Ramon Sinkeldam went on the final leadout to give his teammate Kaden Groves the upper hand.
Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) were also in the mix but Milan put his head down, emerged from behind Groves and pedalled hard in the last 100m to take victory after nearly five hours of cycling.
“It’s something incredible. Yesterday I tested my legs before today, I wanted to go for the sprint,” Milan, 22, said. “My teammates positioned me to perfection. This is my first win at the Giro, I’m lost for words.
“Yesterday I did a nice time trial, I was quite happy, I was pushing good but I could never imagine that today a victory was coming.”
David Dekker of Arkea-Samsic was second while Groves had to settle for third place.
With less than 4km to go, there was a crash in the bunch when the road narrowed with Mark Cavendish of Astana-Qazaqstan among the riders to fall, taking out a couple of fans lining the road in the process.
Evenepoel was at the heart of the bunch at the time but he escaped the crash to retain the leader’s maglia rosa jersey with a 22 sec lead over Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna.
“Everything was pretty fine. We were in front so we were out of trouble but it was a nasty crash,” the Belgian said.
“I actually saw it happen. We know who we can blame for this crash, but that’s racing, it’s not a nice move but luckily we stayed out of trouble and arrived safe.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Evenepoel and Roglic gear up for Giro battle
MARK ETHERIDGE: Dream comes true for Chris Jooste
KEVIN MCCALLUM: An Epic moment for Stanford, with cyclists whizzing past
Le Court and Jooste claim Cape Town Cycle Tour titles
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.