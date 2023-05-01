In-form Richard Fourie will have big following during KZN season

Prices leapt from just above $900/oz in late-February to $1,132.17 on April 21 — the highest in more than a year
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
With five winners at the last two race meetings, Richard Fourie is the jockey punters will want to follow as the KZN Champions Season kicks off next weekend.
A keen fisherman, Fourie hooked in three feature race winners at Turffontein on Saturday, scoring on Mrs Geriatrix (SA Fillies Nursery), Lucky Lad (SA Nursery) and Isivunguvungu (Computaform Sprint). On Sunday, Fourie booted home two more winners at the meeting at Scottsville.
It wasn’t all plain sailing for the Cape-based rider as he was beaten on two favourites at Turffontein, Rain In Holland and Kiss Me Captain. With Princess Calla and Billy Bowlegs also failing to justify strong support, many backers may have ended the day with empty pockets.
For the meeting at Greyville next Saturday, punters will be keen to know which horses Fourie has been booked for in the SA Guineas, Fillies Guineas and Drill Hall Stakes.
They will also want to learn who Fourie might partner in the Hollywoodbets Durban July on July 1. The 37-year-old is chasing his fourth win after victories on Legislate (2014) Do It Again (2019) and Belgarion (2020).
Fourie is likely to be offered one of the nine entries from Justin Snaith’s stable and possibly Safe Passage, though both S’manga Khumalo and Muzi Yeni will be in the running for the ride on Mike de Kock’s four-year-old.
De Kock has nominated Safe Passage for Saturday’s grade 2 Drill Hall Stakes with stablemates Desert Miracle, Dave The King, Shoemaker, Humdinger and Forever Mine.
Aldo Domeyer has been declared fit to partner Charles Dickens in the grade 2 WSB Guineas with the sponsors quoting Candice Bass-Robinson’s three-year-old at 1-3.
Raymond Danielson has been booked for Anfields Rocket with odds of 11-1 available about the SA Classic winner.
Neither Fourie nor Keagan De Melo will be riding at the Vaal on Tuesday, which should make life easier for Khumalo and Muzi Yeni, who have seven and eight mounts respectively at the Free State track.
Red Maple — a daughter of Silvano — looks a good ride for Khumalo in the second race with De Kock’s filly chasing a third career win. The three-year-old is weighted to turn the tables on Yeni’s mount, Ipso Facto.
Yeni’s eight rides include Great Affair, who could feature at an attractive price in the fourth race over 2,400m. Barend Botes’ stayer is 5kg better off with hat-trick-seeking Prime Example.
After failing to justify favouritism in his latest outing, expensive buy Celestial City will bid to get back to winning ways by beating eight rivals in the sixth race.
While the Silvano colt may appreciate reverting to 1,600m, he faces some in-form opponents including Bob’s Your Uncle and Weichong Marwing’s consistent three-year-old, Vitellius.
SELECTION
1st Race: (1) Iron Sky (4) Rainbow Reward (5) Joker Man (6) Waitforgreenlight
2nd Race: (6) Red Maple (3) Southern Song (4) Paton’s Tears (1) Crimson Princess
3rd Race: (2) Glitterfox (8) Chrome Tourmaline (4) Heartlight (1) Zoom Lady
4th Race: (7) Great Affair (8) Mambo Come Tesio (3) Positive Attitude (5) Prime Example
5th Race: (1) Indlamu (3) Meridius (5) Bey Suyay (2) Supreme Quest
6th Race: (2) Celestial City (1) Bob’s Your Uncle (4) Vittellius (6) Lord Varys
7th Race: (3) Intoxicating (1) Queen Of Smoke (6) Golden Aspen (7) National Star
8th Race: (4) Lunar Ballade (1) Berengaria (2) Lady Calavera (3) Radu
In-form Richard Fourie will have big following during KZN season
Jockey to ride in the SA Guineas, Fillies Guineas, Drill Hall Stake and Durban July
