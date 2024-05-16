President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa is a very “well-to-do” individual. A BEE beneficiary, years of a bloated “public service” salary, a luxury beach mansion and multiple properties including Phala Phala, which is even furnished with couches capable of hiding stacks of hard cash, make him indeed one of the so-called elite members of our society.
Most “well-to-do” South Africans yearn for the inequality gap in our country to be substantially narrowed. Aside from a sense of humanity and “ubuntu”, their future wellbeing depends on it because a society comprised of many millions of poverty-stricken, homeless, healthcare-desperate and poorly educated jobless people will ultimately erupt into a state of rebellion, riots and anarchy. Both the haves’ and the have-nots’ standards of living, safety and security and potential for upliftment deteriorate and eventually evaporate.
Sadly, after 30 years of ANC-led governance such a society beckons.
There is widespread criticism of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill signed into law by the president but, surrounded as he is by so many political fat cats and alleged or actual fraud- and corruption-complicit cadres, most of whom were endorsed or appointed by him, his specific rejection of criticism of the bill by the “well-to-do” is supercilious, cynical and nothing more than a cheap, hypocritical, contemptible, politically motivated undeserved swipe at the very funders of his incompetent corrupt regime.
David Gant Kenilworth
LETTER: Ramaphosa’s rejection of NHI criticism is hypocritical
The taxpayers who feed the coffers of his incompetent regime do not deserve this cheap swipe
