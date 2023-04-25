We have saved the best for last, Sithebe says over Turffontein meeting

US first quarter GDP data due later this week could prove pivotal for direction of interest rates
“We’ve saved the best for last.” That’s the message from 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe before Saturday’s big meeting at Turffontein where seven graded races are on the card.
One of Sithebe’s main attributes since her appointment has been her hands-on policy — she is often giving TV and media interviews to try boosting the sport. In fact, one feels she almost demands it!
“There is no doubt the meeting will be a memorable showcase of top-class horses and we urge punters to come to Turffontein in their numbers,” said Sithebe.
The big attraction for many people is that entrance to the city track is free. This is perhaps something that should be better advertised. If one goes to Wanderers for cricket or Loftus in Pretoria for rugby, there will be a fee to attend.
The stage is set for a “spectacular day of racing” on Saturday as the World Sports Betting (WSB) Championships Finale takes place at Turffontein, 4Racing said in a statement.
The R4,895,000 Champions Day is the climax of what has been a thrilling five-part WSB Championships season, which now culminates with the best of the best doing battle at Turffontein on one of the biggest days on the SA horse racing calendar.
The WSB Championships Finale will be headlined by the R2m WSB Premier’s Champions Challenge over 2,000m, with big guns Puerto Manzano, Nebraas, Aragosta, Red Saxon, Second Base, Rain in Holland, Billy Bowlegs, Litigation, MK’s Pride and Zeus all among those lining up in a huge showpiece race of the Johannesburg season.
Another major grade 1 race on the day will be the R1m Jonsson Workwear ComputaForm Sprint over 1,000m, which is packed with the country’s best speedsters — including Master Archie, William Robertson, Isivunguvungu, Taikonaut, Sheela, Big Burn, Rollwiththepunches, Princess Calla and Gobsmacked — all lined up to contest for honours.
“There have been so many great storylines during the World Sports Betting Championships Season,” said Sithebe.
“Piere Strydom rolling back the years with Lady of Power in the Gauteng Fillies Guineas and Rachel Venniker showing us the future of the sport is in good hands with her sensational win in the WSB Gauteng Guineas on Eye of the Prophet.
“Anfields Rocket, Bless My Stars, Son Of Raj, Trip Of Fortune and Desert Miracle are all fantastic runners who have had big wins during this WSB Championships season,” Sithebe said.
Warren Tannous, CEO of WSB, is equally excited about the WSB Championships Season Finale.
Tannous thanked 4Racing and their “valued clients and racegoers for their support and enthusiasm throughout a spectacular series of racing”.
“Our vision is to welcome a new life into the sport, creating awareness, an element of fun and lifestyle too.
Racegoers can expect a vibrant line-up of music acts including popular singer-songwriter and producer Lee Cole, 5FM’s Austin Cassim, bass brothers Ebb and Mayo and popular hip-hop and R&B DJ Marco da Costa.
We have saved the best for last, Sithebe says over Turffontein meeting
CEO of 4Racing ups the ante as R2m WSB Premier’s Champions Challenge headlines finale
