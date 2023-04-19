Davis predicts new sires will be popular at yearling sale

Further interest-rate hikes across many global markets remain likely
SA’s appalling international relations conduct is coming back to bite Pretoria
The PIC board held an ordinary meeting on Monday where it reprimanded the executives for keeping the board in the dark about the deal
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Japan’s stock market has long been seen as a ‘value trap’ where firms focus on market share, hoard cash and care little about shareholder returns
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Fighting rages in Khartoum as RSF forces target the army’s headquarters and airport
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
Alex Ferguson was Manchester United manager for 26 years, and auctioneer Steve Davis is closing in on that total as he mounts the rostrum for the 2023 National Yearling Sales in Germiston this Friday and Saturday.
A world-renowned auctioneer from New Zealand, Davis has been an ever-present at SA’s most important sale since 2000 with only the Covid years preventing him jetting into Johannesburg.
It is always informative to pick the brains of a bloodstock expert such as Davis, and he was asked how he felt about the coming sale for which 401 yearlings have been catalogued.
“Basically, it is the changing of the guard as far as sires are concerned in this country,” said Davis. “There is no Silvano or Dynasty who have been the stallions buyers have supported for years.”
“Yes, there are popular sires like Gimmethegreenlight, Vercingetorix and Oratorio, but it is the new boys who could excite buyers this year with the two-year-olds of Danon Platina, Fire Away, Lancaster Bomber and New Predator going well.”
If anyone needed reminding that Japan is now a force in global racing, they had only to watch the recent Dubai World Cup meeting where Equinox had pundits searching for fresh superlatives.
Danon Platina, a son of Deep Impact, was Japan’s champion two-year-old in 2014. He is represented by 29 of his progeny at this year’s sale.
One of his sons who looks sure to sell for a high price is a grey colt named Molotov Cocktail who will be offered by Mauritzfontein right at the end of business on Saturday evening.
The youngster (lot 396) is the third produce of Nother Russia, Equus Champion Older Female in the 2017/18 season. She won the Empress Club Stakes in 2017 and 2018, and is one of eight winners of the grade 1 race for trainer Mike de Kock.
At the beginning of the sale on Friday (10am start), Lammerskraal Stud will be offering a colt by Danon Platina who is the first produce of the six-time winner, Perfect Air.
New Predator has a draft of 10 yearlings, seven of them fillies. The son of New Approach has some interesting youngsters going through the ring including two consigned by Blue Sky Thoroughbreds — a colt out of the seven-time winner, The Angelus (lot 113), and a filly from the family of Tracy's Element (lot 125).
Lancaster Bomber is sadly no longer with us, but the son of War Front is represented by 29 yearlings and they include a colt (lot 48) from Drakenstein who is the second produce of the five-time winning Australian mare, San Fermin.
This youngster’s half-brother, Lead The Charge, is carded to run in the first race at the Vaal on Thursday.
Another of Lancaster Bomber’s sons who could sell well is Drakenstein-bred Legend Of Arthur (lot 298) who is a half-brother to the five-time winner Hero’s Honour.
Final word from Steve Davis: “there’s also a changing of the guard in the auctioneering department as we will be welcoming young Alistair Cohen to our team.”
VAAL SELECTIONS
1st Race: (10) Ready To Charge (6) Open Highway (1) Captain Wara (2) Ethanator
2nd Race: (15) Wugug (3) Cala Muretta (4) Divine Moonlight (14) Villa Semaya
3rd Race: (6) Absolute Value (5) Prime Example (4) Great Affair (3) Afraad
4th Race: (14) William Iron Arm (13) Brenheisen (8) Look To The Stars (2) Saka Gold
5th Race: (4) Winter Greeting (2) Follow Me (10) In The Beginning (9) Kinky Boots
6th Race: (2) Mini Coop (4) Tayooba (10) Storm Dictator (11) Mescal
7th Race: (8) Arilena (5) Lollapalooza (2) Blue Waters (4) There She Goes
8th Race: (12) Midnight Crystal (19) English Primrose (4) Mauby (5) Princess Ilaria
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Davis predicts new sires will be popular at yearling sale
Two-year-olds of top runners will be in demand, says New Zealand auctioneer
Alex Ferguson was Manchester United manager for 26 years, and auctioneer Steve Davis is closing in on that total as he mounts the rostrum for the 2023 National Yearling Sales in Germiston this Friday and Saturday.
A world-renowned auctioneer from New Zealand, Davis has been an ever-present at SA’s most important sale since 2000 with only the Covid years preventing him jetting into Johannesburg.
It is always informative to pick the brains of a bloodstock expert such as Davis, and he was asked how he felt about the coming sale for which 401 yearlings have been catalogued.
“Basically, it is the changing of the guard as far as sires are concerned in this country,” said Davis. “There is no Silvano or Dynasty who have been the stallions buyers have supported for years.”
“Yes, there are popular sires like Gimmethegreenlight, Vercingetorix and Oratorio, but it is the new boys who could excite buyers this year with the two-year-olds of Danon Platina, Fire Away, Lancaster Bomber and New Predator going well.”
If anyone needed reminding that Japan is now a force in global racing, they had only to watch the recent Dubai World Cup meeting where Equinox had pundits searching for fresh superlatives.
Danon Platina, a son of Deep Impact, was Japan’s champion two-year-old in 2014. He is represented by 29 of his progeny at this year’s sale.
One of his sons who looks sure to sell for a high price is a grey colt named Molotov Cocktail who will be offered by Mauritzfontein right at the end of business on Saturday evening.
The youngster (lot 396) is the third produce of Nother Russia, Equus Champion Older Female in the 2017/18 season. She won the Empress Club Stakes in 2017 and 2018, and is one of eight winners of the grade 1 race for trainer Mike de Kock.
At the beginning of the sale on Friday (10am start), Lammerskraal Stud will be offering a colt by Danon Platina who is the first produce of the six-time winner, Perfect Air.
New Predator has a draft of 10 yearlings, seven of them fillies. The son of New Approach has some interesting youngsters going through the ring including two consigned by Blue Sky Thoroughbreds — a colt out of the seven-time winner, The Angelus (lot 113), and a filly from the family of Tracy's Element (lot 125).
Lancaster Bomber is sadly no longer with us, but the son of War Front is represented by 29 yearlings and they include a colt (lot 48) from Drakenstein who is the second produce of the five-time winning Australian mare, San Fermin.
This youngster’s half-brother, Lead The Charge, is carded to run in the first race at the Vaal on Thursday.
Another of Lancaster Bomber’s sons who could sell well is Drakenstein-bred Legend Of Arthur (lot 298) who is a half-brother to the five-time winner Hero’s Honour.
Final word from Steve Davis: “there’s also a changing of the guard in the auctioneering department as we will be welcoming young Alistair Cohen to our team.”
VAAL SELECTIONS
1st Race: (10) Ready To Charge (6) Open Highway (1) Captain Wara (2) Ethanator
2nd Race: (15) Wugug (3) Cala Muretta (4) Divine Moonlight (14) Villa Semaya
3rd Race: (6) Absolute Value (5) Prime Example (4) Great Affair (3) Afraad
4th Race: (14) William Iron Arm (13) Brenheisen (8) Look To The Stars (2) Saka Gold
5th Race: (4) Winter Greeting (2) Follow Me (10) In The Beginning (9) Kinky Boots
6th Race: (2) Mini Coop (4) Tayooba (10) Storm Dictator (11) Mescal
7th Race: (8) Arilena (5) Lollapalooza (2) Blue Waters (4) There She Goes
8th Race: (12) Midnight Crystal (19) English Primrose (4) Mauby (5) Princess Ilaria
De Kock filly friendless in market for Empress Club Stakes
Constitution Hill the star attraction on first day of Aintree meeting
Gordon Elliott bids to win Grand National for fourth time
Muzi Yeni stuns Pick Six punters with 40-1 winner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Truck mayhem hits Maine Chance before yearling sale
Trainer berates protesters after Grand National runner dies
Mary Slack gets just reward for her support of highveld racing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.