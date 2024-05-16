I’m not sure why this particular phrase was the headline as the article seemed to be mainly about US academic freedom. No proofs or sources are quoted for her sweeping assertions.
I presume that she is aware that words in themselves are neutral — just a jumble of letters — but all words have connotations and context that make them dangerous or safe.
Maybe she is not aware of the connotation of the river to the sea, which in the current context is not innocuous but means the destruction of Israel.
The Gazan leadership is on record as loudly proclaiming that this is what they intend. I am sure she is aware of the words “white monopoly capital” or “kill the boer” — all innocuous words in themselves but clearly with sinister undertones.
Propaganda and indoctrination, unfortunately, have been very successful since time immemorial.
I would hope in future you would print less biased and one-sided articles even though you absolve yourselves by saying she is writing in her personal capacity.
SL Shapiro Johannesburg
LETTER: Words carry meaning
Business Day has some excellent journalists and articles but I would like to take to task an article by Mia Swart (“River to the Sea is not inherently hateful or anti-Semitic”, May 15).
