Yearling sale aggregate rises and breeders head home happy

Christmas has arrived eight months early for breeders countrywide with the aggregate at the National Yearling Sales rising 12.3% from R136.9m in 2022 to R153.7m this year.
Altogether 363 lots went through the ring on Friday and Saturday and the average per lot was R444,364 compared with R357,454 in 2022.
It’s doubtful that many breeders left the Germiston TBA complex discontented. Four yearlings made R2m or more and 15 realised R1m or more on the first day on Friday.
In an interview with Business Day last week, Bloodstock SA executive, Michael Holmes, said he was optimistic the sale would go well saying “the industry is in an upward trend and we have some quality yearlings which should appeal to the wide spectrum of owners and trainers”.
The happiest woman at the end of the first session was Barbara Sanne as her Oldlands Stud was responsible for the sales topper. Kestorm Investments had the final say for a daughter of Elusive Fort at R3.2m.
A full-sister to Kommetdieding — one of only seven horses to win the Durban July and Cape Met — is named Kommetjie Storm after the coastal village in Cape Town.
Kestorm Investments have already enjoyed grade 1 success this term with their filly, Bless My Stars, winning the SA Fillies Classic at Turffontein in March.
Candice Bass-Robinson is in third place in this season's national trainers log and Bass Racing went to R3m to secure a Lancaster Bomber colt named Air Raid consigned by Drakenstein Stud.
The youngster is the fourth produce of mare Inara, whose grade 1 wins included the Majorca Stakes, Paddock Stakes, Empress Club Stakes and the Garden Province Stakes.
Form Bloodstock are always hugely involved in this sale and 2023 was no exception. They bid R2.7m for a Gimmethegreenlight colt consigned by Wilgerbosdrift Stud. He is the fifth produce of Australian mare Honorine.
Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Danny Rolston was present at the sale and clearly liked the look of a Vercingetorix colt consigned by Boland Stud (as agent). The colt will go to the East via the UK and he is the second produce of the four-time winner Acaciawood.
In January, the Hong Kong Jockey Club bought the top lot of R3.8m at the Premier Yearling Sale in Cape Town. The exchange rate of R2.24/HK$ makes these purchases affordable.
Another overseas visitor spotted at the sale on Friday was Bjorn Nielson, owner of champion UK stayer Stradivarius. His SA trainer is Justin Snaith.
John Freeman signed for Nielsen’s purchase which is a half-brother (by Vercingetorix) to grade 1 winner, Princess Calla. The colt — from Maine Chance Farms — was knocked down for R1.25m and it’s likely the vendor was expecting a far bigger price.
Form Bloodstock were the top buyers spending R21.8m followed by John Freeman R18.9m, Justin Vermaak R10.9m and Greg Bortz R7.5m.
Yearling sale aggregate rises and breeders head home happy
