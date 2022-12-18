Le Clos wins butterfly double at Melbourne championships

Russia’s RTS index has fallen 35% this year and the MOEX Russia index, priced in roubles, has plummeted 44%
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
Sizophila Mkhize says the ANCWL pits women against each other, while supporting men for the highest positions
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Thirty-two people were injured in the accident, says Taliban
Tens of thousands of soccer fans wearing French and Argentinian colours watch World Cup final at Doha’s Lusail Stadium
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Chad le Clos gave SA a golden sunset on the final day of the world short-course championships in Melbourne on Sunday, with Lara van Niekerk cashing in with a silver medal of her own.
The 30-year-old led from the start to touch first in the men’s 100m butterfly in 48.59 sec and secure the third butterfly double of his career, having achieved it in 2014 and 2016.
Le Clos won the 200m butterfly earlier in the week in an African record, while his time in the four-lap race counted among the top 10 fastest times of his career.
Canadian teen Ilya Kharun was second in a 49.03 world junior record while Marius Kusch of Germany was third in 49.12.
Van Niekerk was seventh into the turn, but she swam hard over the second 25 metres to notch up her third continental mark in this event, having gone 29.45 in the heats and 29.27 in the semifinals.
American Lilly King was third in 29.11 and Qianting Tang fourth of China fourth in a 29.22 Asian record.
The women’s 4x100m medley relay team of Milla Drakopoulos, Emily Visagie, Rebecca Meder and Caitlin de Lange clocked a 3 min 59.64 sec African record in the morning heats.
In all SA finished with five medals, with Matthew Sates contributing gold in the 200m individual medley and bronze in the 400m IM.
Neither Sates nor Pieter Coetzé were able to advance beyond the heats of the 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke on Sunday morning.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Swimming
Le Clos wins butterfly double at Melbourne championships
Lara van Niekerk cashes in with a silver medal of her own
Chad le Clos gave SA a golden sunset on the final day of the world short-course championships in Melbourne on Sunday, with Lara van Niekerk cashing in with a silver medal of her own.
The 30-year-old led from the start to touch first in the men’s 100m butterfly in 48.59 sec and secure the third butterfly double of his career, having achieved it in 2014 and 2016.
Le Clos won the 200m butterfly earlier in the week in an African record, while his time in the four-lap race counted among the top 10 fastest times of his career.
Canadian teen Ilya Kharun was second in a 49.03 world junior record while Marius Kusch of Germany was third in 49.12.
Van Niekerk was seventh into the turn, but she swam hard over the second 25 metres to notch up her third continental mark in this event, having gone 29.45 in the heats and 29.27 in the semifinals.
American Lilly King was third in 29.11 and Qianting Tang fourth of China fourth in a 29.22 Asian record.
The women’s 4x100m medley relay team of Milla Drakopoulos, Emily Visagie, Rebecca Meder and Caitlin de Lange clocked a 3 min 59.64 sec African record in the morning heats.
In all SA finished with five medals, with Matthew Sates contributing gold in the 200m individual medley and bronze in the 400m IM.
Neither Sates nor Pieter Coetzé were able to advance beyond the heats of the 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke on Sunday morning.
Matthew Sates wins SA’s developed countries title in Melbourne
MARK ETHERIDGE: Social media goes gaga over young Tyler Brummer’s first gala
Sates gets back to winning ways on World Cup circuit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Matthew Sates wins SA’s developed countries title in Melbourne
MARK ETHERIDGE: Social media goes gaga over young Tyler Brummer’s first gala
Sates gets back to winning ways on World Cup circuit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.