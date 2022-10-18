×

Thriston Lawrence to defend Joburg Open title

Sunshine Tour commissioner says Dean Burmester and Oliver Bekker have also confirmed

18 October 2022 - 17:09 David Isaacson
Thriston Lawrence in action at the Andalucía Masters in Spain at the weekend. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROSS KINNAIRD
Defending champion Thriston Lawrence will return for the €1m (R17.8m) Joburg Open at Houghton next month, Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt said at the official tournament launch on Tuesday. 

The media announcement was delayed by more than an hour because of the late arrival of new mayor Dada Morero — apparently because of “things” beyond his control — and his main contribution seemed to be rehashing old news given out by his predecessor, emphasising that the event from November 24-27 would be hosted at Houghton for the first time. 

He also was not the right person to answer a question about the city’s return on investment as tournament sponsor.

That was shipped off to Abt, who explained that in terms of media coverage it was 10-1 and in terms of economic impact it was 6-1. 

“We’re positioning ourselves on the world map,” Morero said. 

But equally important is that the Joburg Open, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, has helped to position young golfers on the world stage, such as Lawrence, when he triumphed last year.

“The Joburg Open is very special to me because it opened so many doors for my career,” said Lawrence. “It was my first DP World Tour title. It also earned me a place in my first Major, which was a lifelong dream come true for me,” said Lawrence, who played at the Open Championship. 

“To play your first Major on the Old Course at St Andrews is an unbelievable dream come true. And then I was able to build on that Joburg Open win and claim my second DP World Tour title this year and secure my place on the Tour.” 

Lawrence won the European Masters in August. 

“It [Joburg Open] changed everything for me. It was the first stepping stone to get to my bigger dreams. From a young age I’ve always wanted to win on the DP World Tour, so I’m extremely grateful for what the Joburg Open has meant to my career and I’m delighted to be able to come back and support the event as the defending champion.”

Abt said Dean Burmester and Oliver Bekker were also confirmed, adding he was talking to other international players. 

The 156-strong field would comprise 78 Sunshine Tour players and 78 from the DP World Tour. 

Houghton has hosted top-flight tournaments in the past, including the Dunhill Championship and SA Open, but this will be the first one since it was revamped more than a decade ago. 

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course, which uses borehole water, is a little dry now before the rainy season, but organisers are confident they can make it challenging by narrowing the fairways around the landing areas and turning up the speed on the greens.

