European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has confirmed his participation in the milestone 40th anniversary edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
The former world No 1 will tee it up in “Africa’s Major” from November 10-13, returning to Sun City’s Gary Player Country Club for the first time since December 2014.
Donald has appeared in the Golf Challenge twice since it was included in the DP World Tour schedule in 2013, when the event opened the 2014 season, finishing 19th and following that up with a third-place finish 12 months later.
The seven-time DP World Tour winner was named Ryder Cup captain as Europe bid to win the trophy back from Zach Johnson’s US side in Rome in September 2023.
He joins a field that includes the defending champion and two-time Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, who lifted the trophy in 2019 — the last time the event took place due to the Covid-19 pandemic — and SA DP World Tour winners Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester and Thriston Lawrence.
The Golf Challenge has been a highlight of the SA sporting calendar since its first edition in 1981, with an impressive list of former winners that includes the legendary Seve Ballesteros, SA golfing icon Ernie Els and Major champions such as Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo, Trevor Immelman and Danny Willett.
Donald said: “I’m delighted to be able to play the Golf Challenge in this landmark year for the event. It’s such a unique tournament and I have fond memories of my past visits to Sun City.
“It certainly doesn’t seem like eight years since I last teed it up there, and I’m very much looking forward to returning.”
The 2022 Challenge will once again be included on the DP World Tour schedule this season as the penultimate event before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
European Ryder Cup captain returns to Golf Challenge
Former world No 1 Luke Donald back at Sun City for the first time since December 2014
