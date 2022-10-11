Johnson pockets $18m as inaugural LIV Series champion

Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
The former president, allegedly too sick for prison, has gone from deathbed to dancing on a platform of lies
Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering wants tenders worth billions for maintenance and outage-repair services at the SOE’s coal-fired plants declared unlawful
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
The new fund will track the performance of companies whose products and services help mitigate climate change
The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
Nato says it is closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces
Win or lose in the big race, champion jockey William Buick will enjoy a memorable day
The BMW driver becomes the first South African to win the prestigious touring car championship
Twice Major winner Dustin Johnson won $18m after clinching the individual title in the LIV Series with a 16th-place finish at the latest event in Bangkok, Thailand, the Saudi-backed circuit said on Monday.
The American, 38, shot a five-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish on nine-under par, leaving him with an insurmountable 42-point lead over Branden Grace of SA.
Johnson finished in the top five in four of the previous five events, taking home $4m for his only win of the series in Boston in September.
“Locking up the individual competition is big. It’s an honour to be LIV’s first individual season champion,” Johnson said.
Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters winner, sits in third in the overall standings while British Open champion Cameron Smith is in fourth spot. The runner-up will be awarded $8m while the third-placed player earns $4m.
The individual competition concludes in Jeddah from October 14-16 before a final team championship at former US president Donald Trump’s Doral course in Miami.
“The first chapter of LIV Golf’s history could not be written without Dustin Johnson’s name,” LIV CEO Greg Norman said.
“By any measure, DJ is among the elite players in the world. From the start he’s been a LIV Golf cornerstone. He has more than lived up to his billing and deserves immense credit.”
LIV Golf has lured away some of the US-based PGA Tour’s top members with huge sums of money, leading to a simmering feud between the sport’s top players and organisers.
LIV tournaments do not count towards the world rankings, and players who compete in the breakaway series have been suspended from the PGA Tour.
The series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to attempt to improve its reputation in the face of criticism of its human rights record.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Johnson pockets $18m as inaugural LIV Series champion
The American feels honoured to be the first individual season winner of the lucrative Saudi-backed circuit
Twice Major winner Dustin Johnson won $18m after clinching the individual title in the LIV Series with a 16th-place finish at the latest event in Bangkok, Thailand, the Saudi-backed circuit said on Monday.
The American, 38, shot a five-under-par 67 on Sunday to finish on nine-under par, leaving him with an insurmountable 42-point lead over Branden Grace of SA.
Johnson finished in the top five in four of the previous five events, taking home $4m for his only win of the series in Boston in September.
“Locking up the individual competition is big. It’s an honour to be LIV’s first individual season champion,” Johnson said.
Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters winner, sits in third in the overall standings while British Open champion Cameron Smith is in fourth spot. The runner-up will be awarded $8m while the third-placed player earns $4m.
The individual competition concludes in Jeddah from October 14-16 before a final team championship at former US president Donald Trump’s Doral course in Miami.
“The first chapter of LIV Golf’s history could not be written without Dustin Johnson’s name,” LIV CEO Greg Norman said.
“By any measure, DJ is among the elite players in the world. From the start he’s been a LIV Golf cornerstone. He has more than lived up to his billing and deserves immense credit.”
LIV Golf has lured away some of the US-based PGA Tour’s top members with huge sums of money, leading to a simmering feud between the sport’s top players and organisers.
LIV tournaments do not count towards the world rankings, and players who compete in the breakaway series have been suspended from the PGA Tour.
The series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to attempt to improve its reputation in the face of criticism of its human rights record.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.