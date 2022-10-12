×

Sport / Other Sport

Schwartzel leads local stars back for SA Open

PGA Tour campaigner Dean Burmester keen to have his name on trophy alongside greats Ernie Els and Gary Player

12 October 2022 - 21:05 SPORTS STAFF
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa tees off at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course St Andrews in St Andrews, Scotland, October 1 2022. Picture: KATE MCSHANE/GETTY IMAGES
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa tees off at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course St Andrews in St Andrews, Scotland, October 1 2022. Picture: KATE MCSHANE/GETTY IMAGES

SA golf’s biggest stars including Charl Schwartzel will be back on local fairways in December as they return for the SA Open, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Dean Burmester, Dylan Frittelli, MJ Daffue, Brandon Stone, Erik van Rooyen, Thriston Lawrence, Oliver Bekker, Shaun Norris and defending champion Daniel van Tonder have confirmed their participation in the second-oldest national Open in golf at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate in Centurion from December 1-4.

“I can’t wait to get there and compete in such an iconic event and try to put my name on that trophy alongside the greats like Ernie Els and Gary Player and so many others,” said PGA Tour campaigner Burmester.

“As South Africans, it’s our fifth Major and we all want to win it so badly. I’ve won the SA PGA Championship, so to get my name on the SA Open trophy too and have done the double would be very special.” 

Frittelli, also on the PGA Tour, said he is returning to challenge for a title he feels is essential to his career.

“[It] is the biggest tournament in the world for me right now besides a Major. It means so much to me.

“It was the first professional tournament I ever played. I qualified when I was 16 years old. I definitely want to win my national Open before my playing career is over. I think my career will be incomplete if I don’t do that.”

DP World Tour campaigner Bekker said he was back to try to go one better than his runner-up finish to Van Tonder last year. 

“It’s our home Open. and I would really like to have my name on that trophy with the likes of Ernie Els and Gary Player and all of the SA golf legends. After coming so close last year I’m really looking forward to playing well on home soil and hopefully to have a chance of lifting that trophy.”

LALI STANDER: It’s 2022, and there’s still no male-female golf competition

Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
Sport
1 week ago
