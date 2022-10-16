Mokoka clocks hat-trick of Cape Town Marathons

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Focus needs to be sharply on the 15% chance of SA avoiding it
Tigray fighting is causing suffering and destruction, US envoy Mike Hammer tells Tana forum as he calls for US-AU partnership to find solutions
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Shares slide amid postal monopoly’s pay dispute with its largest union
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Health ministry reports 19 deaths and 58 confirmed cases since about mid-September
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
Defending champion Stephen Mokoka once again showed why he is SA’s premier marathoner as he claimed a third win in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.
The Olympian and multiple SA champion broke the tape in 2hr 09min 58sec, three seconds faster than his winning 2:10:01 in 2021 and the fourth-fastest winning time in the race’s history.
The leading men ran conservatively in the first half, passing halfway in 1:05:36, with Mokoka biding his time near the front of the lead pack until the 32km mark.
He then made his move and steadily increased his lead over the last 10km — he was 21sec clear of second-placed Ethiopian Derseh Kindie Kassie at 35km, and just over a minute clear at 40km.
“This was a tough, tough course. Normally at 25km you start enjoying a marathon, but at 28km today we climbed that hill in District Six and it got really hard for a while,” said Mokoka.
Second spot went to Kassie in 2:11:26, with his countryman Dagnachew Adere Maru outsprinting Kenya’s Raymond Kipchumba Choge to take third place.
In the women’s race, Meseret Dinke Meleka of Ethiopia took line honours in 2:24:02, smashing the 2:25:44 record (run in 2021 by Lydia Simiyu), and also breaking her personal best of 2:25:12. Second over the line was Kenyan Tecla Kirongo in 2:27:56 with another Kenyan, Judith Cherono, taking third in 2:30:32.
The first South African to finish was Stella Marais, clocking 2:38:34 to claim eighth position.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mokoka clocks hat-trick of Cape Town Marathons
He was biding his time near the front of the lead pack until the 32km mark, then made his move and steadily increased his lead over the last 10km
Defending champion Stephen Mokoka once again showed why he is SA’s premier marathoner as he claimed a third win in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.
The Olympian and multiple SA champion broke the tape in 2hr 09min 58sec, three seconds faster than his winning 2:10:01 in 2021 and the fourth-fastest winning time in the race’s history.
The leading men ran conservatively in the first half, passing halfway in 1:05:36, with Mokoka biding his time near the front of the lead pack until the 32km mark.
He then made his move and steadily increased his lead over the last 10km — he was 21sec clear of second-placed Ethiopian Derseh Kindie Kassie at 35km, and just over a minute clear at 40km.
“This was a tough, tough course. Normally at 25km you start enjoying a marathon, but at 28km today we climbed that hill in District Six and it got really hard for a while,” said Mokoka.
Second spot went to Kassie in 2:11:26, with his countryman Dagnachew Adere Maru outsprinting Kenya’s Raymond Kipchumba Choge to take third place.
In the women’s race, Meseret Dinke Meleka of Ethiopia took line honours in 2:24:02, smashing the 2:25:44 record (run in 2021 by Lydia Simiyu), and also breaking her personal best of 2:25:12. Second over the line was Kenyan Tecla Kirongo in 2:27:56 with another Kenyan, Judith Cherono, taking third in 2:30:32.
The first South African to finish was Stella Marais, clocking 2:38:34 to claim eighth position.
Kenya’s Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin
Comrades glory for security guard Tete Dijana
Riddle’s drive for triathlon perfection
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Athletes mourn Comrades legend Samuel Tshabalala
Kenya’s Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin
Comrades glory for security guard Tete Dijana
Frith’s marathon record for the ages
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.