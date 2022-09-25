Kenya’s Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin

JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
Police clash with protesters opposed to mobilisation, Russia’s first military since World War 2, in southern region
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
Berlin — Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2hr 01 min 09 sec to shave half a minute off his previous world best set in the German capital four years ago.
The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat, fast inner-city course on an overcast day to cement his status as the greatest marathon runner yet.
“I am happy with my preparation and I think I was so fast because of the teamwork,” Kipchoge said. “Everything is down to teamwork.
“What motivates is my family and I want to inspire young people. Sport unites people and that is what motivates me.”
Only a handful of runners could keep up with Kipchoge in the early stages, along with the group of pacemakers.
He gradually shook off 2021’s winner Guye Adola but fellow Ethiopian Andamlak Belihu refused to buckle, even as they raced through the halfway mark in 59.10.
Belihu finally dropped back around the 27km mark as Kipchoge pushed on for the record.
The Kenyan, who retained his Olympic record at the Tokyo Games 2021, had fallen short of his world mark by just over a minute at the Tokyo Marathon in March, but he was not to be denied in Berlin.
Having slowed slightly in the second half of the race he still powered through the final 500m sprint.
Passing through the city’s iconic Brandenburg Gate just as the sun started to emerge, a beaming Kipchoge crossed the finish line to set another record.
Kipchoge is the only man to run a sub-two hour marathon when he clocked 1:59.40 on a specially designed track in Vienna in 2019 but the time is not officially recognised as it was not set in competition.
Asked whether he would attempt a sub-two hour run in Berlin next year, Kipchoge said: “Let us plan for another day. I will celebrate this record and have to realise what happens. Just roll and see what happens.”
Fellow Kenyan Mark Korir completed a one-two finish for the African nation, 4 min 49 sec behind, with Ethiopian Tadu Abate third.
Ethiopian Tigist Assefa stunned the field in the women's race, winning in 2:15:37, the third-fastest time in history. Only record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya and Briton Paula Radcliffe have run faster marathons.
Kenyan Rosemary Wanjiru was second ahead of Ethiopian Tigist Abayechew.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kenya’s Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Berlin — Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2hr 01 min 09 sec to shave half a minute off his previous world best set in the German capital four years ago.
The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own, setting a blistering pace along the flat, fast inner-city course on an overcast day to cement his status as the greatest marathon runner yet.
“I am happy with my preparation and I think I was so fast because of the teamwork,” Kipchoge said. “Everything is down to teamwork.
“What motivates is my family and I want to inspire young people. Sport unites people and that is what motivates me.”
Only a handful of runners could keep up with Kipchoge in the early stages, along with the group of pacemakers.
He gradually shook off 2021’s winner Guye Adola but fellow Ethiopian Andamlak Belihu refused to buckle, even as they raced through the halfway mark in 59.10.
Belihu finally dropped back around the 27km mark as Kipchoge pushed on for the record.
The Kenyan, who retained his Olympic record at the Tokyo Games 2021, had fallen short of his world mark by just over a minute at the Tokyo Marathon in March, but he was not to be denied in Berlin.
Having slowed slightly in the second half of the race he still powered through the final 500m sprint.
Passing through the city’s iconic Brandenburg Gate just as the sun started to emerge, a beaming Kipchoge crossed the finish line to set another record.
Kipchoge is the only man to run a sub-two hour marathon when he clocked 1:59.40 on a specially designed track in Vienna in 2019 but the time is not officially recognised as it was not set in competition.
Asked whether he would attempt a sub-two hour run in Berlin next year, Kipchoge said: “Let us plan for another day. I will celebrate this record and have to realise what happens. Just roll and see what happens.”
Fellow Kenyan Mark Korir completed a one-two finish for the African nation, 4 min 49 sec behind, with Ethiopian Tadu Abate third.
Ethiopian Tigist Assefa stunned the field in the women's race, winning in 2:15:37, the third-fastest time in history. Only record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya and Briton Paula Radcliffe have run faster marathons.
Kenyan Rosemary Wanjiru was second ahead of Ethiopian Tigist Abayechew.
Reuters
Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata outpaces favourite to win London Marathon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Comrades glory for security guard Tete Dijana
Frith’s marathon record for the ages
Russian Comrades winner Morozova apologises for court wrangle
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.