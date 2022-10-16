LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s rotten legacy

Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Factions have not only destroyed the party but also many capable leaders
Union leaders say members will continue on picket line unless Transnet returns with a better offer
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Shares slide amid postal monopoly’s pay dispute with its largest union
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Chinese leader vows at opening of Communist party congress to secure hold over Taiwan and pursue ‘technology self-reliance’
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
I don’t usually respond to anything I read in the paper, but was so impressed by Dr Lucas Ntyintyane’s letter that I had to (“Zuma’s praise of looters will scare away investors”, October 11).
It contained the following paragraph: “Zuma is indirectly telling his supporters that he is above the law, that he is bigger than the country. Burn the constitution so Zuma can thrive.”
This brilliantly sums up exactly what the president-turned-convict is doing. It is a pity he does not have the courage to pay for the crimes he has committed against his people.
We would be more appreciative of his contribution to SA if he stopped lying and shooting the messenger, owned up to what he did and accepted his punishment like a man.
Zuma’s legacy (he was a great man once) demands this. Karma is not an Indian concept but a rule of nature, and it cannot be denied.
Sathie NaidooVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s rotten legacy
I don’t usually respond to anything I read in the paper, but was so impressed by Dr Lucas Ntyintyane’s letter that I had to (“Zuma’s praise of looters will scare away investors”, October 11).
It contained the following paragraph: “Zuma is indirectly telling his supporters that he is above the law, that he is bigger than the country. Burn the constitution so Zuma can thrive.”
This brilliantly sums up exactly what the president-turned-convict is doing. It is a pity he does not have the courage to pay for the crimes he has committed against his people.
We would be more appreciative of his contribution to SA if he stopped lying and shooting the messenger, owned up to what he did and accepted his punishment like a man.
Zuma’s legacy (he was a great man once) demands this. Karma is not an Indian concept but a rule of nature, and it cannot be denied.
Sathie Naidoo
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Please come clean now, Mr Zuma
LETTER: Mbeki is no messiah
LETTER: ANC leaders must be held to account
LETTER: ANC leadership contest about survival and patronage, not SA
LETTER: SA needs a new agency focused on the eradication of corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: SA is on the brink of collapse
NICOLE FRITZ: Integrity in court of struggle heroes puts Zuma to shame
LETTER: Zuma’s praise of looters will scare away investors
TOM EATON: So that’s old Karyn and Billy ... heh heh heh
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.