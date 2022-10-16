×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jacob Zuma’s rotten legacy

16 October 2022 - 19:02
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
I don’t usually respond to anything I read in the paper, but was so impressed by Dr Lucas Ntyintyane’s letter that I had to (“Zuma’s praise of looters will scare away investors”, October 11).

It contained the following paragraph: “Zuma is indirectly telling his supporters that he is above the law, that he is bigger than the country. Burn the constitution so Zuma can thrive.” 

This brilliantly sums up exactly what the president-turned-convict is doing. It is a pity he does not have the courage to pay for the crimes he has committed against his people.

We would be more appreciative of his contribution to SA if he stopped lying and shooting the messenger, owned up to what he did and accepted his punishment like a man.

Zuma’s legacy (he was a great man once) demands this. Karma is not an Indian concept but a rule of nature, and it cannot be denied. 

Sathie Naidoo
Via email

LETTER: Please come clean now, Mr Zuma

The former president owes it to the nation to answer questions, which would be true democracy in action
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Mbeki is no messiah

Former president’s failed ideology could seem angelic when Eskom switches the lights off
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: ANC leaders must be held to account

The party will rot if it continues to turn a blind eye to transgressions
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: ANC leadership contest about survival and patronage, not SA

The last thing on the ANC’s mind right now is unemployment, failing hospitals, violent crime or the spiralling cost of food and fuel
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: SA needs a new agency focused on the eradication of corruption

The corrupt will only be deterred by the sure knowledge that they will be identified, prosecuted, convicted and punished
Opinion
3 weeks ago
