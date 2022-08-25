×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: The inimitable Bruce Fordyce can say what he likes, and I listen

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 17:30 KEVIN MCCALLUM

When I became sports editor of The Sunday Independent back in 1998 I was lucky enough to inherit Bruce Fordyce as a columnist. He had been brought on to the paper by the late Rodney Hartman and his deputy, the equally great Gavin Schmidt. 

Fordyce’s column would mostly — perhaps always — arrive via fax and the transcribing of it, usually a pain in the days before copy and paste, never felt like a chore. Bruce is a talented and natural storyteller and typing his thoughts and tales was to go with him on his journey for the week. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.