Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
Supply chains are also still under pressure, which has added to producer costs
Recycling Association of SA says the plan penalises legitimate dealers, while illicit trade will flourish
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Producing hydrogen via renewables will be crucial as the firm eyes net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics, about the potential effects of such a move
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
The tournament this season is looking like a genuine competition going into round three
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
When I became sports editor of The Sunday Independent back in 1998 I was lucky enough to inherit Bruce Fordyce as a columnist. He had been brought on to the paper by the late Rodney Hartman and his deputy, the equally great Gavin Schmidt.
Fordyce’s column would mostly — perhaps always — arrive via fax and the transcribing of it, usually a pain in the days before copy and paste, never felt like a chore. Bruce is a talented and natural storyteller and typing his thoughts and tales was to go with him on his journey for the week. ..
KEVIN MCCALLUM: The inimitable Bruce Fordyce can say what he likes, and I listen
