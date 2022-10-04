Verstappen shows his frustration even with one hand on title

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Broadcaster expects to break even in the year ahead but auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke notes continued irregular expenditure and a slump in advertising spend and licence fee collections
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
Years of low interest rates forced liability-driven investments to seek refuge in leveraged derivatives
The Bank said in its latest 6-monthly monetary policy review that for SA, sharp hikes in food or energy prices lift total inflation expectations and elicit higher wage demands
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Nationalist premier also hints at immigration limits
The former SA midfielder joined the England Under-20 coaching staff at end-August as part of the England Elite Coach Programme
Verstappen opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season
Max Verstappen may be only days away from celebrating his second Formula One title but he still showed his frustration after enduring one of his worst races of the year in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.
The Dutchman finished seventh in a race won by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the only drivers other than runaway leader Verstappen still mathematically in the title hunt.
While the 25-year-old Verstappen had always expected sealing the championship in Singapore with five races to spare would be a tough task, a Sunday evening slog into the minor points was certainly not part of the script.
“We are still 104 (points) in the lead, but it is just a very frustrating weekend,” said Verstappen, who will be crowned 2022 champion in Japan this weekend if he stretches his advantage to 112 points.
“I can of course say it doesn’t matter, we have five races left and we have a big lead, but I want to have a good weekend every single time and we had a really terrible weekend.”
Verstappen, winner of 11 races this year, opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season.
Singapore, round 17 of 22, was only the second time he had crossed the line outside the top three.
He also finished seventh at the British Grand Prix in July after debris damaged his car and cost him performance.
In Singapore, insufficient fuel forced him to abort his fastest qualifying attempt and left him eighth on the grid, playing a key role in undoing his weekend.
Sunday then ended his streak of five wins in a row, even if it was still Red Bull’s sixth in succession, and his chances of breaking the nine-race record for consecutive victories.
Verstappen, who celebrated his birthday last Friday, raged on the radio after Red Bull told him to abandon what would have been his fastest qualifying lap.
He was unsparing in post-qualifying comments to the media and left the track early.
In the race, he dropped to 12th at the start after his car's anti-stall system kicked in but made his way back up to fifth until a lunge on McLaren’s Lando Norris for fourth place went wrong.
He ended up skidding down an escape road, and then an unscheduled pit stop for fresh tyres gave him more of a hill to climb on a track where overtaking is always difficult and especially in damp conditions.
Leaving the paddock, he cut a stark contrast to the calm and relaxed figure he has seemed for much of his first season as reigning world champion.
“This is not what I enjoy,” said Verstappen, who breezed to victories from 10th on the grid in Hungary, 14th in Belgium and seventh in Italy.
“(I want to) race competitively fighting at the front, this is just being stuck behind cars having a problem.” — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT
Verstappen shows his frustration even with one hand on title
Max Verstappen may be only days away from celebrating his second Formula One title but he still showed his frustration after enduring one of his worst races of the year in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.
The Dutchman finished seventh in a race won by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the only drivers other than runaway leader Verstappen still mathematically in the title hunt.
While the 25-year-old Verstappen had always expected sealing the championship in Singapore with five races to spare would be a tough task, a Sunday evening slog into the minor points was certainly not part of the script.
“We are still 104 (points) in the lead, but it is just a very frustrating weekend,” said Verstappen, who will be crowned 2022 champion in Japan this weekend if he stretches his advantage to 112 points.
“I can of course say it doesn’t matter, we have five races left and we have a big lead, but I want to have a good weekend every single time and we had a really terrible weekend.”
Verstappen, winner of 11 races this year, opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season.
Singapore, round 17 of 22, was only the second time he had crossed the line outside the top three.
He also finished seventh at the British Grand Prix in July after debris damaged his car and cost him performance.
In Singapore, insufficient fuel forced him to abort his fastest qualifying attempt and left him eighth on the grid, playing a key role in undoing his weekend.
Sunday then ended his streak of five wins in a row, even if it was still Red Bull’s sixth in succession, and his chances of breaking the nine-race record for consecutive victories.
Verstappen, who celebrated his birthday last Friday, raged on the radio after Red Bull told him to abandon what would have been his fastest qualifying lap.
He was unsparing in post-qualifying comments to the media and left the track early.
In the race, he dropped to 12th at the start after his car's anti-stall system kicked in but made his way back up to fifth until a lunge on McLaren’s Lando Norris for fourth place went wrong.
He ended up skidding down an escape road, and then an unscheduled pit stop for fresh tyres gave him more of a hill to climb on a track where overtaking is always difficult and especially in damp conditions.
Leaving the paddock, he cut a stark contrast to the calm and relaxed figure he has seemed for much of his first season as reigning world champion.
“This is not what I enjoy,” said Verstappen, who breezed to victories from 10th on the grid in Hungary, 14th in Belgium and seventh in Italy.
“(I want to) race competitively fighting at the front, this is just being stuck behind cars having a problem.” — Reuters
Hamilton sympathises with fans over an early wrap of the title by Verstappen
Red Bull boss Horner lauds Perez’s Singapore win as ‘best drive yet’
Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Red Bull boss Horner lauds Perez’s Singapore win as ‘best drive yet’
Hamilton sympathises with fans over an early wrap of the title by Verstappen
Petronas staying with Mercedes F1 team beyond 2026
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.