Internationals lose Presidents Cup but blood new players

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Ending endemic theft will not immediately remedy Eskom’s faulty plants
A shortage of jet fuel at the Mother City’s airport may disrupt the schedule of airlines, forcing them into costly refueling detours
TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US legislators, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data
SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers advised clients to use cards or cash to make payments or USSD for urgent transactions
Economist Andrew Matheny can picture a scenario in which SA starts being upgraded
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
The election results showed the rightist bloc should have a solid majority in both Italy’s houses of parliament, potentially ending years of upheaval and fragile coalitions
Coach says 34 players were used during Rugby Championship
The co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation talks to Wanted about identity, collaboration and our shared future
Charlotte — What the world of professional golf will look like when the next Presidents Cup is staged in Montreal in two years’ time is unclear as the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series feud over the sport’s structure.
That messy squabble directly affected this year’s event at Quail Hollow Club, robbing both the US and International teams of the services of top players who had left for the breakaway Tour.
Without the deep talent pool available to US captain Davis Love III the International team were particularly hurt as the Americans went on to claim the golden trophy for a ninth consecutive time on Sunday with a 17½ to 12½ victory.
But that dispute may have provided an unexpected opportunity that could pay dividends in 2024 with International captain Trevor Immelman forced to blood new players in the Presidents Cup pressure cooker.
Immelman was pushed into a late overhaul of his team after losing talent such as British Open champion and world No 2 Cameron Smith of Australia, Chile’s Joaquín Niemann and South African Louis Oosthuizen, who were suspended by the PGA Tour for signing on with the LIV venture.
That resulted in the International team arriving in Charlotte with a Presidents Cup record eight debutants on their 12-man roster going up against a power-packed US line-up that featured nine players in the top 15 of the world rankings.
Canadians Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, Colombian Sebastian Munoz, Australian Cam Davis, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chile’s Mito Pereira and South Koreans Kim Joo-Hyung and KH Lee all received a baptism of fire.
“It’s just the beginning for this team, really,” said Australian Adam Scott. “I think you’re seeing a lot of guys here who will be returning on the next one.
“I think the US team’s really going to be up for a hell of a fight.”
One player the International team is predicting big things for is 20-year-old Kim Joo-Hyung, who also goes by Tom Kim.
The Presidents Cup was the coming out party for the charismatic and hugely talented South Korean, who oozes charisma and magnetism that even allowed him to pull in American fans.
The youngest player in the field, Kim impressed with his fearless and playfulness, providing the spark that energised his teammates.
“This young kid has burst onto the scene in the last six months, he's been such a tremendous gift to our sport,” said Immelman. “He has an ability to be a global superstar.
“We’ve seen he has the game but what I’ve learnt about his personality and his heart and what he stands for this week, man, I am a huge fan.”
“I met him for the first time in person at the Open this year on the fourth hole at the Old Course, and immediately he made an impression on me. He’s just wired different.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Internationals lose Presidents Cup but blood new players
Immelman pours plaudits on South Korean Kim Joo-Hyung
Charlotte — What the world of professional golf will look like when the next Presidents Cup is staged in Montreal in two years’ time is unclear as the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series feud over the sport’s structure.
That messy squabble directly affected this year’s event at Quail Hollow Club, robbing both the US and International teams of the services of top players who had left for the breakaway Tour.
Without the deep talent pool available to US captain Davis Love III the International team were particularly hurt as the Americans went on to claim the golden trophy for a ninth consecutive time on Sunday with a 17½ to 12½ victory.
But that dispute may have provided an unexpected opportunity that could pay dividends in 2024 with International captain Trevor Immelman forced to blood new players in the Presidents Cup pressure cooker.
Immelman was pushed into a late overhaul of his team after losing talent such as British Open champion and world No 2 Cameron Smith of Australia, Chile’s Joaquín Niemann and South African Louis Oosthuizen, who were suspended by the PGA Tour for signing on with the LIV venture.
That resulted in the International team arriving in Charlotte with a Presidents Cup record eight debutants on their 12-man roster going up against a power-packed US line-up that featured nine players in the top 15 of the world rankings.
Canadians Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, Colombian Sebastian Munoz, Australian Cam Davis, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chile’s Mito Pereira and South Koreans Kim Joo-Hyung and KH Lee all received a baptism of fire.
“It’s just the beginning for this team, really,” said Australian Adam Scott. “I think you’re seeing a lot of guys here who will be returning on the next one.
“I think the US team’s really going to be up for a hell of a fight.”
One player the International team is predicting big things for is 20-year-old Kim Joo-Hyung, who also goes by Tom Kim.
The Presidents Cup was the coming out party for the charismatic and hugely talented South Korean, who oozes charisma and magnetism that even allowed him to pull in American fans.
The youngest player in the field, Kim impressed with his fearless and playfulness, providing the spark that energised his teammates.
“This young kid has burst onto the scene in the last six months, he's been such a tremendous gift to our sport,” said Immelman. “He has an ability to be a global superstar.
“We’ve seen he has the game but what I’ve learnt about his personality and his heart and what he stands for this week, man, I am a huge fan.”
“I met him for the first time in person at the Open this year on the fourth hole at the Old Course, and immediately he made an impression on me. He’s just wired different.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Presidents Cup takes back seat as PGA vs LIV battle lines drawn
Justin Thomas on LIV’s rankings gripe: ‘It’s their fault’
LALI STANDER: In praise of Bobby Locke, one of SA’s best golfers
KEVIN MCCALLUM: A sad goodbye to Eddie Butler, the spirit and voice of rugby
Top field expected for Sunshine Tour’s new Fortress Invitational
No LIV players but rebel circuit set to dominate Presidents Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.