×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

After his best season jockey De Melo’s services are in demand

Title chaser has odds of 9-2 and a good card of rides

15 August 2022 - 15:08 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/IAN FORSYTH
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/IAN FORSYTH

After his third-place finish in last season’s jockeys championship, Keagan de Melo is quoted at 9-2 to win his first title in the 2022/2023 campaign. He has seven booked rides at Turffontein on Tuesday, and most have winning chances.

In the seventh race, trainer Roy Magner has booked De Melo to partner his improving four-year-old, Kotinos. Last time out, the gelding was given a good ride by Piere Strydom to win on the Turffontein inner track.

Somewhat surprisingly, Strydom hasn’t got the ride again, and is carded to partner Ballon D’Or for the Botes/Vosloo partnership. The six-year-old can only be given a place chance and, on form, looks unlikely to beat Admiral Dooley.

Kabelo Matsunyane has been among the winners at the start of the season and he’ll be pleased his regular mount, Admiral Dooley, will jump from a favourable draw.

Another jockey whose career is on an upward curve is Kaidan Brewer and he partners Sound Of Hounds for trainer St John Gray. The colt’s second behind Tuscan Winter is useful form and the colt warrants inclusion in all exotic bets.

De Melo’s second race mount, Flow Forever, has an each-way chance but looks unlikely to beat Brett Crawford’s runner, Clap Of Thunder, possibly Matsunyane’s second best ride at the meeting.

Probably Matsunyane’s best chance of success lies with Gilded Butterfly who is set to start favourite for the sixth race over 1,600m. This daughter of Flower Alley is proving a bargain buy and has already recouped three times her purchase price of R50,000.

Stuart Pettigrew has engaged De Melo to partner Gilded Butterfly’s stablemate, Quiet Rebellion, and the filly can earn a cheque if producing her best form.

Rachel Venniker will be delighted to have seven rides for champion trainer Paul Peter and Flame Flower’s weight is reduced to 58,5kg due to the youngster’s gender allowance. Peter realises the advantage of making use of Vennikers claim.

Peter also runs Willow Lane who is returning from an 11-week rest. The market will be the best guide to the chance of this daughter of Willow Magic.

The final leg of the jackpot presents De Melo with another winning opportunity as his mount, Big Eyed Girl, drops in class and could notch the third win of her career.

Once again it is the Peter-Venniker combination which stand in De Melo’s path as four-year-old Droghiere ran a creditable second last time out and looks the likely favourite. Kaidan Brewer’s ride, Twice As Splendid, also comes into the mix.

Gary Player is co-owner of De Melo’s ninth-race mount, Player, but the colt is still a maiden and faces a tough task in his first venture into handicap company. The horse which makes most appeal is Grant Maroun’s filly Twice As Wild.

Though Puerto Manzano didn’t shape in the Hollywoodbets Durban July, De Melo won the Jubilee Handicap on the Argentinian import and will be looking forward to riding his half-brother, Puerto Plata, in the first race.

This looks a weak maiden plate and — if the market vibes are right — the three-year-old could make a winning debut.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: (3) Pottinger (4) Sir Tallin (1) King Arthur (6) Toto’s Dream

3rd Race: (1) Clap Of Thunder (2) Flow Forever (4) Global Breeze (5) Main Mission

4th Race: (5) Sacred Valley (4) Stunning Kitten (1) Mirren (3) Saint Anastasia

5th Race: (5) Electric Gold (1) Bey Suyay (7) Silly Fella (4) Indus Knight

6th Race: (2) Gilded Butterfly (1) Flame Flower (5) Willow Lane (6) Quiet Rebellion

7th Race: (7) Kotinos (3) Admiral Dooley (8) Sound Of Hounds (4) Ballon D'Or

8th Race: (1) Big Eyed Girl (4) Droghiere (3) Twice As Splendid (5) Chyavana

9th Race: (1) Twice As Wild (4) Var Park (9) Cocao Hill (8) Irrevocable Dream

Media onslaught as cameras chase superstar Baaeed

Horse rated as best in world is getting  Hollywood treatment
Sport
20 hours ago

Young Woodruff hopes to celebrate women’s month with feature win

Her four-year-old, Dean Street, faces the toughest task of his career in Saturday’s R80,000 Racehorse Owners Association Middle Stakes
Sport
4 days ago

Champion apprentice Venniker sure to be invited to Shergar Cup next year

The 21-year-old did not crack a chance to represent the women’s team in last Saturday’s event at Ascot
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nienaber pins blame for loss on Boks ‘falling ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Media onslaught as cameras chase superstar Baaeed
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Former players tear into Manchester United after ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Chippa punish wasteful Pirates
Sport / Soccer
5.
Coach Ian Foster’s fate to be decided soon
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Paul Peter probably cannot believe he is joining SA legends

Sport / Other Sport

Ashley Fortune’s big leap up trainers table

Sport / Other Sport

Paul Peter ‘not committing’ to a particular jockey for new season

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.