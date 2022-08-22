LETTER: The poor do not want quotas, just jobs

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Journalist Peta Thornycroft reports in Britain’s The Telegraph newspaper that SA may be on the brink of explosive violence due to staggeringly high unemployment. She is correct. It is time for straight talk. The poor and unemployed don’t care a fig what colour or ethnicity the leaders of society and the economy are. They care zero for ethnic quotas. They simply want jobs.
Our tragedy is that the needs of the poor are diametrically opposed to the needs of the governing elite in the ANC. The elite cadres want top jobs. Many don’t care for competence and excellence. In fact, an environment of competence and innovation may be seen as a threat to their advancement. It exposes their inadequacies.
We are like players in a Greek tragedy, where the poor support the party of their liberation but that party is ensnaring them in hopeless poverty. The glue of cadre deployment and consequential theft from the taxpayer, which has hitherto cemented the ANC in power, has turned out to be toxic to the poor.
Willem CronjeCape Town
