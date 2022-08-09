Champion apprentice Venniker sure to be invited to Shergar Cup next year

Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter
Champion apprentice Rachel Venniker did not crack an invitation to represent the women’s team in last Saturday’s Shergar Cup at Ascot but the 21-year-old must be on the short list for the 2023 event.
Top female riders worldwide are delighted to ride in the Dubai Duty Free sponsored meeting. This year the names included talented US rider Emma-Jayne Wilson as well as Hayley Turner and Joanna Mason.
Before the meeting, Jayne-Wilson said she was pleased to be back on British soil. “My family is from Britain, and the Shergar Cup meeting feels like a home away from home.
“The Shergar Cup is definitely one of my favourite events of the year — it has a different atmosphere and a different way of going,” she said.
Though she didn’t look to have a particularly good book of rides, Jayne-Wilson demonstrated why she is so highly regarded in the US and her native Canada when bringing Jessica Harrigton’s runner, Jungle Cove, with a sustained run from the rear of the field to notch a win at odds of 14-1.
Joanna Mason stood in for Hollie Doyle on William Haggas’s winner, Amanzoe, in the first race. There is a SA connection here as the filly was bred by Des Scott, with the late Lester Piggott.
Mason was ecstatic with the win. “She was brilliant and gave me a great feel. I was coming down here just hoping I could do everything right and do the girls proud,” she said.
Winning trainer Haggas said: “The filly won very nicely and was given a perfect ride. One of the reasons the Shergar Cup is so successful is that it gives everyone a chance to meet a few foreign jockeys.
“Maureen’s [Haggas’ wife] father bred Amanzoe with Coolmore and Des Scott so it’s a nice win and we’re lucky to have her.”
Haggas will be in the spotlight next week when his star performer, Baaeed, is expected to line up for the Juddmonte International at York. The grade 1 race is scheduled for August 17.
The Great Britain and Ireland team won Saturday’s Shergar Cup, bagging five of the eight races. It was their first success in the event since 2017.
Venniker, who ended with 70 winners for the 2021/22 season, was guest of honour at Tuesday’s meeting at Turffontein that paid tribute to those female personalities who excelled in the sport.
Altogether seven women have had races named after them: Bridget Oppenheimer, Joan Ruffel, Hilda Knaupp Genevieve Michel, Jean Heming, Anne Upton and Rose Parker.
With her 1.5kg gender allowance kicking in at the beginning of the season, Venniker is set for a busy campaign and she is already getting mounts for champion trainer, Paul Peter.
• The British heatwave has left racecourses and trainers battling to keep the racing show on the road.
Jeremy Martin, clerk of the course at Salisbury which is scheduled to host a two-day meeting this week, said: “I have never experienced conditions so extreme in 22 years of officiating at the Wiltshire track. No significant rain has fallen for two months.”
