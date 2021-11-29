Sport / Other Sport

Golf pioneer Lee Elder dies at 87

29 November 2021 - 19:00 Frank Pingue
Honorary starters Lee Elder and Jack Nicklaus of the US with SA's Gary Player during the ceremonial start on the first day of play at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, the US, April 8 2021. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS
Honorary starters Lee Elder and Jack Nicklaus of the US with SA's Gary Player during the ceremonial start on the first day of play at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, the US, April 8 2021. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Toronto — Lee Elder, a champion of racial justice who in 1975 became the first black man to compete in the Masters, has died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour said on Monday.

A cause of death was not given.

Elder made his historic Masters debut in 1975 but it would be more than a decade later in 1990 before Augusta National — one of the world’s most exclusive clubs — would welcome Ron Townsend as its first black member.

During his career, Elder won four events on the PGA Tour, including the 1974 Monsanto Open which qualified him for the following year’s Masters, and later recorded eight wins on the PGA Tour Champions.

In 2020, Augusta National announced it would celebrate Elder by adding him as an honorary starter with golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player at this year’s Masters.

Elder, who had limited mobility, was driven to the first hole at Augusta National in a golf cart in April where he was warmly welcomed but did not hit a tee shot.

“For me and my family, I think it was one of the most emotional experiences that I have ever witnessed or been involved in,” Elder said after the ceremony. “It is certainly something that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

In addition to announcing Elder as an honorary starter, Augusta National said it would establish scholarships in his name at Paine College, a private, historically black college in Augusta.

The two scholarships will be awarded annually to one man and woman on the golf team.

Elder qualified for the Masters in five consecutive years from 1977 to 1981, his best finish coming in 1979 when he finished in a share of 17th place.

Reuters

Lawrence flies high with Angel on day one of Joburg Open

PGA Tour campaigner Dylan Frittelli of SA is only two shots off the lead
Sport
3 days ago

Burmester heads to Joburg Open hungry for more success

Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club marks the start of a new season for the DP World Tour
Sport
6 days ago

Talor Gooch wins first PGA Tour event at RSM Classic

Oklahoma native takes advantage of calmer conditions to rebound from a wind-ridden Saturday
Sport
1 week ago

Collin Morikawa celebrates being first American to win Race to Dubai

British Open winner finished with a flawless round of 66 including six birdies to top the leader board at 17 under par
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Safa talks tough as Fifa continues the silent ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Manchester United confirm Rangnick as interim ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Djokovic likely to skip Australian Open over ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Fifa weighs controversial Bafana-Ghana qualifier
Sport / Soccer
5.
Chiefs down hapless Swallows to climb to second ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Collin Morikawa celebrates being first American to win Race to Dubai

Sport / Other Sport

Bezuidenhout relishing SA Open return

Sport / Other Sport

Dylan Naidoo driven to perform in Joburg Open

Sport / Other Sport

LALI STANDER: Records are meant to be broken, but some will stay untouched

Sport / Other Sport

Wilco Nienaber chases a win at Leopard Creek

Sport / Other Sport

Viktor Hovland cruises to repeat title at Mayakoba

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.