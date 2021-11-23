Burmester heads to Joburg Open hungry for more success

Dean Burmester will hope to keep his incredible end-of-year form going as he returns to SA this week for the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club with the hosting Sunshine Tour also welcoming back fans to the event.

In May, Burmester claimed his second victory on what was formerly the European Tour and is now the DP World Tour. In the past few weeks he has won the SA PGA Championship and arrived in Johannesburg fresh off his tied sixth finish in the DP World Tour Championship last weekend.

And he is determined to keep pushing for another victory before the year ends, especially one on home soil.

“I never enter an event if I don’t think I can win it,” said Burmester. “It’s been a fantastic year and hopefully it can continue and I can keep showing this kind of form. I’m working hard because I just want to give my family a great life thanks to this career in golf I have.”

Burmester has high hopes for these next three weeks in SA, including this week’s Joburg Open followed by the SA Open and the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

“If I can show any of the form I’m showing now, then I can contend in not just one event but hopefully a couple of them.

“But in general, the whole team at the Sunshine Tour, the sponsors and the SA government have done a great job to get these three events to be played. I know it’s difficult times, and from a player’s perspective we love playing in front of our home crowds and this is another opportunity where we get three chances.

“I think all the South Africans are excited to come home and give it their best shot and hopefully keep all these trophies in SA.”