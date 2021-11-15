Sport / Other Sport

Wilco Nienaber chases a win at Leopard Creek

15 November 2021 - 15:23 Michael Vlismas
Wilco Nienaber. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LUKE WALKER
Wilco Nienaber. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LUKE WALKER

SA’s big-hitting Wilco Nienaber heads back to Leopard Creek this December as a vastly more experienced professional and determined to use this to push for a maiden European Tour victory in the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The 21-year-old had a strong summer in SA last year when he finished 12th in the Alfred Dunhill Championship, second in the Joburg Open and 11th in the SA Open.

He returns to the golf course near Malelane in Mpumalanga armed with the experience and confidence of a maiden professional title in May’s Dimension Data Pro-Am — co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour — playing in and making the cut in his first Major at the US Open, and making his PGA Tour debut and making the cut in all three of those tournaments.

“I’ve definitely grown in my game and experience. The player I am at the moment compared to the player I was six months ago is way different,” said Nienaber, who joins another quality field for the  December 9-12 Alfred Dunhill Championship, including defending champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout, former champions Brandon Stone and Richard Sterne, PGA Tour campaigner Dylan Frittelli, European Tour champions Dean Burmester, George Coetzee, Daniel van Tonder and Justin Harding, and top South African amateurs Christiaan Maas and Casey Jarvis.

“This year has really strengthened my belief in trusting the process. So I’ll approach this summer in SA with a lot more patience in my game, and perhaps with a better understanding of how to handle certain situations. And also, knowing the courses now, I’ll play them differently and more to my strengths,” said Nienaber.

A win at Leopard Creek would be special for Nienaber, who has never forgotten his roots in the game and the role being part of the GolfRSA national elite squad, which had many of its training camps and international tournaments at Leopard Creek, has played in his career.

“My goal is to play in the Majors and in the biggest tournaments in the world. I’ve always said that. The opportunities I was given as a member of the GolfRSA squad at the start of my career has been incredible. It’s all played a role in making me a better golfer and I’m extremely grateful for that.”

Joburg Open tees off play on road to St Andrews glory

Three golfers at the premier sports event in Johannesburg will book places for 150th Open in St Andrews in 2022
Sport
5 days ago

Frittelli back to chase SA Open glory

Golfer says the SA tournament is the one he really wants to win
Sport
6 days ago

Dean Burmester gets home by two shots at SA PGA Championship

Burmester signs off with a superb final round of 65 to cap a great year after his European Tour title in the Tenerife Open
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bafana devastated as Ghana head to playoffs
Sport / Soccer
2.
Knives out for Man United’s Solskjaer after derby ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Springboks turn attention to England at Twickenham
Sport / Rugby
4.
Australia secure first T20 World Cup
Sport / Cricket
5.
Crawford hoping for a Halloween party at ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Dean Burmester gets home by two shots at SA PGA Championship

Sport / Other Sport

LALI STANDER: Unheeded, the unwritten rules of SA golf could disappear

Sport / Other Sport

Spieth bounces back to earn top-10 spot in world rankings

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.