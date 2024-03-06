Sport / Cricket

SA’s Ismail sends down fastest delivery in women’s cricket

06 March 2024 - 17:49
by Amlan Chakraborty
Shabnim Ismail. Picture: @ICC/Twitter
New Delhi — Bowling for the Mumbai Indians, SA’s Shabnim Ismail sent down the fastest delivery in women’s cricket on Tuesday with a 132.1km/h ball that thudded into the pads of Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) match.

Ismail delivered the thunderbolt with the second ball of the third over of the match. While the lbw appeal was turned down the 35-year-old still entered the record books as the first woman to breach the 130km/h mark, according to the International Cricket Council.

Ismail also holds the record for the fastest delivery in women’s international cricket having clocked 128km/h against West Indies in 2016.

Despite setting a new mark Ismail, who quit international cricket in 2023, was unhappy with her overall bowling against Delhi after allowing 46 runs in four overs as Mumbai lost by 29 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ismail said she did not know at first that she had bowled so fast, women’s and told broadcasters after Delhi's innings that she was unhappy with the quality of her bowling.

“I was not sure. I don’t look at the big screen when I’m bowling,” said Ismail.

“Personally, I’m very disappointed with my bowling. But Delhi Capitals played really well today.”

Mumbai's bowling coach, former India quick Jhulan Goswami, told reporters he too had not realised she had set a new mark with the ball. “I also did not know it was 130-plus,” he said. Goswami said he was not overly concerned with Ismail's otherwise expensive spell.

“[It’s fine] as long as she’s bowling well and hitting the right areas. She’s enjoying at the moment. We’ll let her continue with that.”

Reuters

Lyon posts 24th fifer as New Zealand fold against Australia

Lyon takes ten wickets overall but man of the match goes to Cameron Green for his first innings 174
Sport
3 days ago

Lions in trouble despite Tshepo Moreki’s wicket-taking heroics

Two dropped catches by Rickelton and Richards prove to be sinkers
Sport
6 days ago

Perfect Paterson provides control for WP at Wanderers

Seamer’s performance a reminder of divide between provincial game and Test cricket
Sport
1 week ago
