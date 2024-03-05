NEIL MANTHORP: Four-day final had intensity and thrill of Test cricket
Gauteng Lions became first-class champions of SA for the 26th time with a brilliant victory against Western Province
In case you missed it, which would be understandable given the sporting options available to follow, the Gauteng Lions became the outright first-class champions of SA for the 26th time with a quite brilliant victory against Western Province which reached its climax on Sunday, the fifth day of the final.
It was a compelling and fascinating match, as were the contestants within it, and they will remember it for the rest of their lives. The longer, and harder, you work at something, the more rewarding it is. From 35/5 on an overcast first morning and a green pitch, the Lions staged repeated fightbacks to triumph by 99 runs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.