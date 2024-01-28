Heinrich Klaasen smashes fastest 50 in SA20 as DSG beat Royals

Heinrich Klaasen. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/GALLO IMAGES
A batting masterclass by record-breaking Heinrich Klaasen and Matthew Breetzke and top-notch bowling by Noor Ahmad on Sunday propelled the Durban Super Giants (DSG) to emphatic victory over Paarl Royals and to the SA20 playoffs.
Klaasen smashed the fastest 50 in the competition as DSG beat Royals by 125 runs at Kingsmead.
The Proteas star, who faced 17 balls, needed just 16 balls to reach 50 runs before Royals failed to reach the 209-run target, managing just a paltry 83 all out.
Klaasen broke the record that was set by Joburg Super Kings’ Donovan Ferreira, who scored 50 off 18 balls against Pretoria Capitals last Saturday.
Player of the match Breetzke was another player who starred with the bat for the Durbanites, who won the toss and asked to bat first, as he scored an impressive 78 off 43 balls.
DSG braved an early onslaught from Royals’ bowlers as the visitors made a strong start by claiming three quick, important wickets.
Tony de Zorzi (6), Quinton de Kock (6) and JJ Smuts (15) were dismissed within the first six overs as it seemed the hosts were set for a tough time at the crease.
The Super Giants managed to compose themselves and went on to post 208/7.
Breetzke and Marcus Stoinis, who managed 36 runs from as many balls, steadied the ship and got the Super Giants’ mission back on track with their 102-run partnership.
The pair took the side to 150/4 before Breetzke was stumped by Buttler from the bowling of Tabraiz Shamsi in the 17th over.
Shamsi provided a relief for the Cape outfit in that over as he also sent Breetzke’s partner in crime, Stoinis, packing after he had struck a couple of fours and sixes.
The relief did not last long as Klaasen, who has been a marvel in this year’s tournament, came in and delivered a carnage.
In one of his masterclasses, the batter hit six sixes and two fours before being dismissed by Fabian Allen on the last ball of the Super Giants’ innings.
The Giants bowlers matched their batters as they also delivered a superb performance, limiting the travellers to 83 in 14 overs.
DSG are the first side to confirm their place in the SA20 playoffs this season.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.