Burger the latest SA quick bowling sensation

Nandre Burger of South Africa takes Mohammed Siraj of India out during day 3 of the 1st test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on December 28 2023 in Centurion. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Pretoria — Nandre Burger added his name to the conveyor belt of prolific SA quick bowling talent as he took four wickets on Thursday to help his side to an innings and 32 run victory over India in the first test at Centurion.
Burger finished with figures of 4-33 in 10 overs as SA dismissed India for 131 in their second innings for victory in three days, making an immediate impact in the test arena and adding his name to a long list of dangerous pacemen the SA test team can call upon.
The 28-year-old Burger, replacing injured Lungi Ngidi in the line-up, finished with match figures of 7-83 after taking two wickets in his first 13 balls in the first innings in a dream start to his test career.
It has been a good month for Burger, who also debuted for SA in Twenty20 and One Day Internationals against India earlier in December.
“It’s a feeling I never thought I’d experience to make my debut in all three formats over the last weeks. Obviously, it’s been the best two weeks of my life to date. And hopefully it can just keep getting better,” said Burger.
“It has been an unbelievable experience and feeling to make my test debut, three days I'll cherish for the rest of my life.
“It kind of sunk in after I took my first wicket that every wicket you take is for your country. I think it’s 60-million people, so you’re taking it for 60-million people. I kind of had the feeling that I was taking it for all those people every single time. I think that’s what really made me so pumped.”
Burger removed the dangerous Shubman Gill in the first innings and KL Rahul at a crucial juncture of the second innings, precipitating the Indian collapse.
“In all honestly, I was just trying to bowl the ball straight. Maybe trying to hit the stumps every once in a while. I think on the first day bowling first was quite nice because it allowed me to get myself into the game. The crowd got me pumped. The feeling was a bit surreal at times.”
Also surreal was bowling to the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, he said.
“The presence they have is a little different. It geed me up more than anything. I felt like I wanted to get those wickets. I wanted to be the guy to end their stay at the crease,” said Burger.
SA will be looking to sweep the two-test series in the next encounter at Newlands in Cape Town, which starts on Wednesday.
Pakistan coach Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat
Dean Elgar announces retirement from international cricket
