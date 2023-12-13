MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, with focus on Fed meeting
Cooling of local inflation in November unlikely to prompt Reserve Bank to cut its benchmark repo rate
13 December 2023 - 19:00
The JSE closed little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting for the year.
The US central bank is widely anticipated to hold its benchmark borrowing rate steady at 5.25%-5.5% but, as has become the norm recently, investors will be paying close attention to chair Jerome Powell’s commentary for signals on rate cuts...
