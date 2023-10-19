Proteas are rejuvenated and ready for England, says Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj of SA celebrates the wicket of Netherlands' Logan van Beek during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at HPCA Stadium on October 17 2023 in Dharamsala, India. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/GALLO IMAGES
Nearly 2,000km separates Dharamsala from Mumbai, and while the Proteas would like to put some distance between their defeat to the Netherlands and their next match against England, reviewing the reasons for their loss in the foothills of the Himalayas is imperative.
A mountainous task awaits Temba Bavuma’s men on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, the venue of the 2011 World Cup final. The current World Cup holders suffered a chastening defeat of their own against Afghanistan and will be significantly bolstered by the return of Ben Stokes, a match-winner par excellence in the modern game.
A long travel day on Wednesday, which included the six-hour flight from Dharamsala in northern India to Mumbai in the west, meant the post-match debrief from the Dutch game was pushed back to Thursday evening.
Already, however, individuals had conducted their own assessments, said Keshav Maharaj. “We will realign those with the broader team assessment later,” he said on Thursday.
“The boys were hurting, but that is part and parcel of being a professional sportsman. We woke up the next day and the guys were rejuvenated and ready to go again.”
The loss to the Dutch was certainly a shock and snapped a five-match winning streak for the Proteas that started in the series at home against Australia.
Besides the return of Stokes, England’s players have also tapped into the expertise of Test coach Brendon McCullum, who is in Mumbai on business. Jonny Bairstow told the English media the team were keen on reinforcing their attacking approach, something McCullum had reminded them of, as did Stokes in a reportedly rousing speech that followed Sunday’s loss against Afghanistan.
It’s not that England have been tentative; they are still batting at a similar scoring rate of just more than six runs an over, as they were in 2019, but it’s been the loss of wickets at regular stages that has cost them in losses to New Zealand and Afghanistan.
The Proteas, too, are aware of areas that need repair — an easy one is the elimination of wides and no-balls, which led to them conceding 32 extras on Tuesday. Handing free runs to any opponent can be fatal, particularly a side like England who bat all the way down to No 10, where Adil Rashid has 10 first class hundreds to his name.
“They are a well-balanced team and they do bat deep,” said Maharaj. “From the perspective of our bowling unit, we have to make sure we have plans for everyone; and then we need to execute on the day.
“You want to keep the intensity up throughout the 50 overs, and that is a key aspect to focus on.”
The Proteas’ top six was widely recognised before the tournament as being a potent group, but Tuesday’s performance should be a humbling one for all those batters.
“When we are two or three down early, the lesson is to ensure we refocus, realign and restructure,” Maharaj said.
Notably at training on Thursday, Rassie van der Dussen was working on his reverse sweep, the shot that led to his downfall in Dharamsala. It is a stroke that has brought him plenty of runs throughout his career but that he executed poorly on Tuesday.
Thursday evening’s debrief will involve reminding the players not to go away from their strengths and most importantly to stick with a game plan they all bought into during the winter and that has gradually been refined in the weeks leading up to the World Cup.
Like the trip from Dharamsala to Mumbai, the World Cup is a long journey and one that can only be properly traversed by learning from mistakes and most importantly, not repeating them.
Proteas are rejuvenated and ready for England, says Keshav Maharaj
Return of Ben Stokes to England raises pressure on the national team after bitter Netherlands defeat
Nearly 2,000km separates Dharamsala from Mumbai, and while the Proteas would like to put some distance between their defeat to the Netherlands and their next match against England, reviewing the reasons for their loss in the foothills of the Himalayas is imperative.
A mountainous task awaits Temba Bavuma’s men on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, the venue of the 2011 World Cup final. The current World Cup holders suffered a chastening defeat of their own against Afghanistan and will be significantly bolstered by the return of Ben Stokes, a match-winner par excellence in the modern game.
A long travel day on Wednesday, which included the six-hour flight from Dharamsala in northern India to Mumbai in the west, meant the post-match debrief from the Dutch game was pushed back to Thursday evening.
Already, however, individuals had conducted their own assessments, said Keshav Maharaj. “We will realign those with the broader team assessment later,” he said on Thursday.
“The boys were hurting, but that is part and parcel of being a professional sportsman. We woke up the next day and the guys were rejuvenated and ready to go again.”
The loss to the Dutch was certainly a shock and snapped a five-match winning streak for the Proteas that started in the series at home against Australia.
Besides the return of Stokes, England’s players have also tapped into the expertise of Test coach Brendon McCullum, who is in Mumbai on business. Jonny Bairstow told the English media the team were keen on reinforcing their attacking approach, something McCullum had reminded them of, as did Stokes in a reportedly rousing speech that followed Sunday’s loss against Afghanistan.
It’s not that England have been tentative; they are still batting at a similar scoring rate of just more than six runs an over, as they were in 2019, but it’s been the loss of wickets at regular stages that has cost them in losses to New Zealand and Afghanistan.
The Proteas, too, are aware of areas that need repair — an easy one is the elimination of wides and no-balls, which led to them conceding 32 extras on Tuesday. Handing free runs to any opponent can be fatal, particularly a side like England who bat all the way down to No 10, where Adil Rashid has 10 first class hundreds to his name.
“They are a well-balanced team and they do bat deep,” said Maharaj. “From the perspective of our bowling unit, we have to make sure we have plans for everyone; and then we need to execute on the day.
“You want to keep the intensity up throughout the 50 overs, and that is a key aspect to focus on.”
The Proteas’ top six was widely recognised before the tournament as being a potent group, but Tuesday’s performance should be a humbling one for all those batters.
“When we are two or three down early, the lesson is to ensure we refocus, realign and restructure,” Maharaj said.
Notably at training on Thursday, Rassie van der Dussen was working on his reverse sweep, the shot that led to his downfall in Dharamsala. It is a stroke that has brought him plenty of runs throughout his career but that he executed poorly on Tuesday.
Thursday evening’s debrief will involve reminding the players not to go away from their strengths and most importantly to stick with a game plan they all bought into during the winter and that has gradually been refined in the weeks leading up to the World Cup.
Like the trip from Dharamsala to Mumbai, the World Cup is a long journey and one that can only be properly traversed by learning from mistakes and most importantly, not repeating them.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.